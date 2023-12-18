FC 24: How to complete UWCL Showdown Corboz SBC - Costs & Solutions

Which player are you backing?

The FC 24 experience is well and truly up and running as we approach three months since its launch, and content continues to be released daily on Ultimate Team, giving fans plenty to look forward to!

Although the TOTGS promo is out now, a bunch of brand-new SBCs are also available for players to complete. Speaking of which, EA has just dropped the latest UWCL Showdown SBC, featuring Paris FC midfielder, Daphne Corboz.

The 86-rated card has a chance to be upgraded if Paris FC wins their next match, so without further ado, let's take a look at the UWCL Showdown Corboz SBC, and the cheapest solutions to complete it!

UWCL Showdown Corboz SBC - cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped the latest UWCL Showdown SBCs into FC 24, with Hayley Raso and Daphne Corboz going head-to-head to get a +2 upgrade.

click to enlarge + 2 UWCL Showdown Corboz

Raso and Corboz will face each other in the reverse group stage fixture between Real Madrid and Paris FC on Wednesday, and FC 24 fans can choose which player they think will win by completing their SBC!

If you think Raso will come out on top, you can take a look at her SBC right here.

Corboz, meanwhile, comes with some fantastic stats including 89 passing, 85 dribbling, 82 shooting, and 80 pace, all of which could increase with the upgrade.

So, with all of that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the UWCL Showdown Corboz SBC!

UWCL Showdown Corboz SBC

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Players with Min. 87 OVR: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 UWCL Showdown Corboz Squad

There we have it, once you have submitted this squad to the SBC, you will have 86-rated Daphne Corboz at your disposal to add to your Ultimate Team for around 27.4k coins.

Will you be completing this Squad Building Challenge? Let us know!

