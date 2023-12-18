FC 24: How to complete UWCL Showdown Raso SBC - Costs & Solutions

Who will come out on top?

FC 24 is in full swing nearly three months since its launch, and content continues to be released daily on Ultimate Team, giving fans plenty to be excited about!

Although the TOTGS promo is out now, a bunch of brand-new SBCs are also available for players to complete. Speaking of which, EA has just dropped the latest UWCL Showdown SBC, featuring Real Madrid winger, Hayley Raso.

The 86-rated card has a chance to be upgraded if Real Madrid wins their next match, so without further ado, let's take a look at the UWCL Showdown Raso SBC, and the cheapest solutions to complete it!

UWCL Showdown Raso SBC - cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped the latest UWCL Showdown SBCs into FC 24, with Hayley Raso and Daphne Corboz going head-to-head to get a +2 upgrade.

click to enlarge + 2 UWCL Showdown Raso

Raso has been given an 86-rated card and could increase to an 88 rating if Real Madrid beats Paris FC in the reverse group stage fixture on Wednesday.

The Australian forward, formerly of Manchester City, has some fantastic stats including 93 pace, 85 dribbling, and 80 shooting, all of which could increase with the upgrade.

So, with all of that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the UWCL Showdown Raso SBC!

UWCL Showdown Raso SBC

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Players with Min. 86 OVR: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 UWCL Showdown Raso Squad

There we have it, once you have submitted this squad to the SBC, you will have 86-rated Hayley Raso at your disposal to add to your Ultimate Team for around 16.6k coins.

Will you be completing this Squad Building Challenge? Be sure to let us know!

