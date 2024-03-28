FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Williamson SBC - Costs & Solutions

The final Ultimate Birthday SBC!

28 Mar 2024 6:17 PM +00:00

The Ultimate Birthday promo is almost at its end, and EA has given us some great content over the past two weeks, as they have celebrated the 15th birthday of their beloved Ultimate Team game mode.

With plenty of insane players in packs, SBCs being made available to complete, and Evolutions allowing players to be upgraded by huge amounts, Ultimate Birthday has been a success, and EA has thrown one more SBC into the game to round off the promo.

England captain Leah Williamson is now available in Ultimate Team via SBC and we have the cheapest solutions so that you can add the defender to your squad, so let's check it out!

Ultimate Birthday Williamson SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped the latest SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Arsenal defender Leah Williamson being given an Ultimate Birthday card.

Leading from the back, Williamson is a great player who has achieved many things in her career, with plenty of trophies and medals in her arsenal.

click to enlarge + 2 Ultimate Birthday Williamson

Talking of Arsenal, Williamson has great chemistry with the likes of Fantasy FC Vivianne Miedema, and Thunderstruck Kim Little, so fitting her into a squad shouldn't be difficult.

Williamson's Ultimate Birthday card is 89-rated and has some even better stats, including 85 pace, 91 defending, and 84 physical. Additionally, EA has also given the English defender a five-star weak foot, as well as the Long Ball Pass and Anticipate PlayStyles+.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add Ultimate Birthday Williamson to your Ultimate Team.

Leah Williamson

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Leah Williamson SBC Squad

Once this SBC has been completed, you will be able to add Ultimate Birthday Leah Williamson to your Ultimate Team for the price of around 25.5K coins.

Will you be completing the final Ultimate Birthday SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Promo Up Next in Ultimate Team | TOTW 28 Out Now | Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.