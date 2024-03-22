FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Tchouameni SBC - Costs & Solutions

An insane card!

Ultimate Birthday Team 2 is out now and EA has added a bunch of insane players into packs, including the likes of Pele, Mohamed Salah, and Hristo Stoichkov, plus many more, giving FC 24 Ultimate Team players lots to be excited about.

On top of that, EA has added a new SBC into the game mode, and it is a huge one, as Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has been given an Ultimate Birthday item.

We have the cheapest solutions for this SBC so you can add the French midfielder to your Ultimate Team, giving your midfield a massive boost!

Ultimate Birthday Tchouameni SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team alongside Ultimate Birthday Team 2, and French defensive midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, has been given an Ultimate Birthday card.

Joining the likes of Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden in the promo, Tchouameni has been given some massive upgrades and looks like one of the best midfielders in the game.

click to enlarge + 11 Ultimate Birthday Tchouameni

Tchouameni is now 91-rated with incredible stats to match, including 87 pace, 84 shooting, 86 passing, 86 dribbling, 91 defending, and 89 physical.

The Frenchman has also been given a Five-Star Weak Foot and some fantastic PlayStyles+ including Intercept and Bruiser.

This is a mega SBC and understandably so, with Tchouameni now looking like one of the best DMs in FC 24 Ultimate Team, so if you want to add the Frenchman to your Ultimate Team, here are the cheapest solutions to complete the SBC.

Real Madrid

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Real Madrid

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 France

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

LaLiga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 LaLiga

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once all of the squads needed for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to redeem Ultimate Birthday Tchouameni and add him to your Ultimate Team for around 1.49M coins.

Will you be completing this incredible SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

