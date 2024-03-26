FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Lukebakio SBC - Costs & Solutions

A new Belgian star!

26 Mar 2024 6:18 PM +00:00

Ultimate Birthday is in full swing, and EA has released a bunch of content over the past few weeks as they celebrate the 15th birthday of their beloved Ultimate Team game mode.

Amongst the frenzy of content released into Ultimate Team, EA has added a new SBC to the fold, giving players the chance to add a Belgian international to their squad.

Sevilla forward Dodi Lukebakio is now available as an Ultimate Birthday player in Ultimate Team and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add him to your team!

Ultimate Birthday Lukebakio SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Ultimate Birthday promo with Sevilla star Dodi Lukebakio now available for all players to add to their Ultimate Team.

The Ultimate Birthday promo has seen many great players receive insane upgrades, and Lukebakio is no exception, earning a hefty upgrade to his new Ultimate Birthday player item.

click to enlarge + 3 Ultimate Birthday Lukebakio

Lukebakio has been given an 88-rated Ultimate Birthday card with some great stats to match, including 94 pace, 88 shooting, 81 passing, and 90 dribbling. On top of that, the forward has Five-Star Skill Moves, as well as the Finesse Shot and Technical PlayStyles+, making him a solid option for any team.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Ultimate Birthday Dodi Lukebakio SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 LaLiga

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Joining the likes of Reece James, Sakina Karchaoui, and many more, Dodi Lukebakio is the latest Ultimate Birthday player to be made available via SBC, and once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add the Belgian to your Ultimate Team for around 64.1K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Promo Up Next in Ultimate Team | TOTW 27 is Here | Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.