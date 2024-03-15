FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday: Kolo Muani Objective

What an insane card!

Ultimate Birthday is about to begin, with Team 1 revealed, there is plenty of content around Ultimate Team as we prepare for the 15th birthday celebrations of the beloved game mode.

Amongst the frenzy of content set to hit Ultimate Team, EA has released an early Ultimate Birthday objective, allowing players to add a PSG striker to their squad!

Unfortunately, it isn't Kylian Mbappe, but players have been given the next big thing, and by completing seven objectives, they can add an insane 90-rated Ultimate Birthday Randal Kolo Muani to their Ultimate Team for FREE! So let's check out how to complete the objectives!

Ultimate Birthday Kolo Muani Objectives Guide

EA has released a new set of objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing players to redeem Ultimate Birthday Randal Kolo Muani for FREE, by simply completing some challenges.

Kolo Muani has been given a nice upgrade to a 90 OVR striker, and he has been given some insane stats too, which all players can add to their team with ease!

The PSG forward has been given an Ultimate Birthday card with 95 pace, 89 shooting, 83 passing, 91 dribbling, 45 defending, and 77 physical, and on top of that, Kolo Muani now has a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves.

click to enlarge + 4 Ultimate Birthday Kolo Muani

To make things even more exciting, EA has given the Frenchman two PS+, with Aerial+ and Power Shot+ now on his new card.

You can throw Kolo Muani into any team, with many meta French, and Ligue 1 players available to use in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Note: You will need Ultimate Birthday Hector Bellerin, Weston McKennie, and Lorenzo Insigne to complete this objective, all of whom can be redeemed through Season 5: FC Pro.

Ultimate Birthday Hector Bellerin: Level 10

Ultimate Birthday Weston McKennie: Level 20

Ultimate Birthday Lorenzo Insigne: Level 30

With seven challenges to complete, let's look at the complete guide to the Ultimate Birthday Kolo Muani objective.

Spanish Wall

Requirements:

Concede 2 or less goals per match in 4 separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Ultimate Birthday Hector Bellerin in your starting 11.

Reward:

80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

click to enlarge + 4 Spanish Wall

Clear Vision

Requirements:

Assist 3 goals using Ultimate Birthday Hector Bellerin in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward:

80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Midfield Magic

Requirements:

Play 3 separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Ultimate Birthday Weston McKennie in your starting 11.

Reward:

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Team Player

Requirements:

Score and Assist in 2 separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using Ultimate Birthday Weston McKennie.

Reward:

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

click to enlarge + 4 Team Player

Italian Three

Requirements:

Play 3 separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having any version of Ultimate Birthday Insigne in your starting 11.

Reward:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Classy Finish

Requirements:

Score 6 goals using any version of Ultimate Birthday Insigne in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward:

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Perfect Trio

Requirements:

Play 15 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Ultimate Birthday Bellerin, Ultimate Birthday, McKennie, and any version of Ultimate Birthday Insigne in your starting 11.

Reward:

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

click to enlarge + 4 Perfect Trio

Once you have completed all seven stages of this objective, you will have a store full of insane packs, as well as 3500 XP, and a brand-new Ultimate Birthday Randal Kolo Muani card to add to your Ultimate Team!

Will you be completing this objective? Let us know in the comments below!

