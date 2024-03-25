FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday James SBC - Costs & Solutions

This cards looks insane!

25 Mar 2024 6:10 PM +00:00

The Ultimate Birthday party continues in FC 24 Ultimate Team as we reach the final week of EA's 15th birthday celebrations for its beloved game mode!

There has been so much content in Ultimate Team over the past few weeks, which has seen some of the best players in the game receive some insanely stacked Ultimate Birthday items, and there is a new SBC available now!

Chelsea full-back Reece James has been given an Ultimate Birthday card and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the defender to your Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Birthday James SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Chelsea club captain Reece James has been given an insanely boosted Ultimate Birthday item.

The English defender has struggled this season due to injury, however, he now has an incredible card in Ultimate Team giving players the chance to add the Chelsea man to their defence.

His Ultimate Birthday card is a fantastic 91 rating, with some insane stats to match including, 91 pace, 83 shooting, 91 passing, 87 dribbling, 88 defending, and 88 physical.

click to enlarge + 3 Ultimate Birthday James

James has also been given the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+ and the Jockey PlayStyle+, and also possesses a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves.

With the large amount of left-backs available in FC 24 Ultimate Team this year, we have finally been given a right-back who looks fantastic, so with that said, let's check out the cheapest solutions so you can add Ultimate Birthday Reece James to your Ultimate Team!

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 England

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Premier League

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC you will be able to add Ultimate Birthday Reece James to your Ultimate Team for around 158k coins!

This is a fantastic player item, and finally, we have a right-back SBC! Will you be adding Reece James to your squad?

