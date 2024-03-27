FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Ferguson SBC - Costs & Solutions

Which version will you pick?

27 Mar 2024 6:24 PM +00:00

Ultimate Birthday continues to dominate Ultimate Team, with EA celebrating the 15th birthday of their beloved game mode, however, there are just a few days left of the party!

With two days until the new Golazo promo drops, EA has added a new Ultimate Birthday player into Ultimate Team available via SBC, and there are two versions to choose from.

We have the cheapest solutions for both of the Ultimate Birthday Evan Ferguson SBCs, so you can decide on which player you will add to your Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Birthday Ferguson SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a new set of SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Brighton forward Evan Ferguson being included as an Ultimate Birthday player.

click to enlarge + 4 Ultimate Birthday Ferguson

The Irish striker has been given two cards, with the only disparity being five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

Whether you decide on the skill moves version, or the weak foot version is up to you, however, Ferguson looks like an insane player either way and has been given a huge upgrade boost to his new Ultimate Birthday player item.

Ultimate Birthday Ferguson looks fantastic with an 88-rated card and some great stats, including 91 pace, 89 shooting, 80 passing, 87 dribbling, and 90 physical.

On top of that, the Brighton man has been given two PlayStyles+, which are Power Shot and First Touch.

click to enlarge + 4 Ultimate Birthday Ferguson

With that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for both versions of the Ultimate Birthday Ferguson SBCs available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Ultimate Birthday Ferguson (5* SM)

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Ultimate Birthday Ferguson (5* SM)

Ultimate Birthday Ferguson (5* WF)

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Ultimate Birthday Ferguson (5* WF)

Once you have submitted the squads for either of these SBCs, you will be able to add Ultimate Birthday Evan Ferguson to your Ultimate Team.

The price for the five-star weak-foot version of Ultimate Birthday Ferguson will set you back around 34.8K coins, and you will be spending around 35.9K coins to complete the five-star skill moves version of Ultimate Birthday Ferguson.

Which of these Ultimate Birthday Ferguson cards will you be adding to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

