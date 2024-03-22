FC 24: Two-Footed Attack Evolutions Guide

A new EVO is out!

22 Mar 2024 6:52 PM +00:00

Ultimate Birthday has taken over Ultimate Team as EA celebrates the 15th birthday of the beloved game mode, and Team 2 of the promo has just dropped into packs featuring some insane players!

Along with the latest promo drop, EA has added new SBCs and Objectives into the game, as well as a brand-new Evolution!

This new EVO is called, Two-Footed Attack, and we have a complete guide on how to complete the Evolution, so let's check it out.

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Two-Footed Attack Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Two-Footed Attack Evolution

Overall: Max. 86

Pace: Max. 86

Shooting: Min. 77

Shooting: Max. 90

Dribbling: Max. 87

Defending: Max. 60

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

click to enlarge + 3 Two-Footed Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Two-Footed Attack Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the Two-Footed Attack Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Harry Kane, or Victor Osimhen, for example. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United - 86 OVR)

The first player we have picked for the Two-Footed Attack Evolution is Newcastle striker Callum Wilson and his 86-rated Trailblazers card. Wilson was available as an objective during the promo and for those who completed him, he fits this Evolution nicely. Once evolved, the Englishman increases to a 90 OVR with 90 pace, 92 shooting, 88 dribbling, and 83 physical as his best stats.

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth - 86 OVR)

The next choice we have made for the Two-Footed Attack Evolution is another English striker, this time with Dominic Solanke and his 86-rated TOTW card. Once evolved, Solanke looks insane, with 90 pace, 91 shooting, 82 passing, 90 dribbling, and 92 physical, making for one of the best strikers in Ultimate Team!

How to complete the Two-Footed Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +4 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Two-Footed Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Physical: +2

click to enlarge + 3 Two-Footed Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +2

Weak Foot: +5*

PlayStyle+: Power Shot

click to enlarge + 3 Two-Footed Evolution Level 2

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +4 OVRs!

Which player will you be using in this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below!

