FC 24: Triple Threat Neville SBC Cheapest Solutions

Triple Threat Team 1 is out now in packs, alongside TOTW 8, and fans are buzzing with the content that is flooding Ultimate Team currently!

We have guides to Evolutions, and Objectives, as well as the cheapest solutions to all the latest SBCs on our site, including Centurions Negredo, Player of the Month Mohamed Salah, and Lautaro Martinez, so be sure to check those out if you are looking to add a new forward to your team!

If you are after a new full-back then this SBC is for you! EA has just dropped Triple Threat Ashleigh Neville into Ultimate Team for all players to complete. The Tottenham women's captain has had a healthy upgrade to her regular 84-rated card and looks like a great full-back option for any teams donning Spurs players. So without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Triple Threat Neville SBC!

Triple Threat Neville SBC cheapest solutions

Who needs Gary Neville as an Icon, when you have Triple Threat Ashleigh Neville in your squad?

Although there is no relation between the two, Ashleigh Neville also plays at full-back and is the highest-rated Tottenham women's player!

click to enlarge + 2 Triple Threat Neville

The Triple Threat promo brings together three players from the same team, with the same nationality, covering the men's, and women's teams as well as a Hero from the club, creating a Triple Threat!

Neville joins James Maddison and Ledley King as the Spurs representatives for this promo!

Now let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Triple Threat Neville SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Triple Threat Neville SBC

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

85 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Triple Threat Neville SBC

Once you have submitted the squads necessary for the SBC, you will be able to add Triple Threat Ashleigh Neville to your Ultimate Team for just 20k coins!

Neville also gets chemistry with Squad Foundations Martha Thomas who was available via Season Progress rewards during Season 1!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.