EA FC 24 Trailblazers Challenge SBC - Cheapest solution

A new promo has arrived! EA FC 24 has introduced Trailblazers. The first team has a lot of great items in store that you can get via Ultimate Team packs, and to commemorate such an occasion, there's even a special Squad Building Challenge (SBC), the Trailblazers Challenge, to help you get your hands on more powerful cards.

Completing this SBC can help you with other challenges, like tackling the Rodrygo Trailblazers SBC or using players you get in these packs to earn a Callum Wilson Trailblazers via Objectives.

So if you want to know how to complete the Trailblazers Challenge SBC for cheap, we got you covered! The Trailblazers promo has a ton of great items including Jude Bellingham, Ruben Dias, Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, and many more top-tier players.

EA FC 24 Trailblazers Challenge 1 SBC - How to complete

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, you'll need to build a single squad with the following requirements.

Same League Count: Min 4

Nationalities: Min 4

Clubs: Min 3

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold Players pack.

Cost: 3,000 Coins.

Solutions

Here is the solution for the Trailblazers Challenge SBC 1.

click to enlarge Trailblazers Challenge 1 SBC solution

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

If you want to get your hands on these rewards offered by the Trailblazers Challenge 1 SBC you need to hurry up. This Squad Building Challenge became available on 13 October and will only be around for two days, ending on 15 October.

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!