Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher Reveal FC 24 TOTY

Preparations for the highly-anticipated TOTY are well underway ahead of its expected release on Friday, 19 January.

Voting for nominees is still open after it began on 8 January, but players only have a few days left to choose and submit their team, with the vote closing on 15 January at 7:59 am GMT.

Arguments over who should - and shouldn't - make the final cut are already in full swing, and now Sky Sports duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have weighed in on the discussion by naming their combined Men's TOTY.

Neville & Carragher pick TOTY

TOTY is often surrounded by passionate debates among players and football fans in general, and this year is no different. As expected, not everyone is best pleased when the team is made official, with many people having different opinions and takes.

While the nominations appear to have gone down well overall, there was controversy after the most-voted TOTY so far featured the likes of Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Theo Hernandez, resulting in a furious response from fans.

Following on from that, Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher got into a debate of their own as they picked their combined XI, which includes the following players:

Alisson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Kim Min Jae

Ruben Dias

Federico Dimarco

Rodri

Jude Bellingham

Bernardo Silva

Vinicius Jr

Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappe

It's hard to disagree with most of that team, however, it unsurprisingly divided opinion, with some for and against certain inclusions.

After it was posted on social media, one reply said: "W. Finally a more realistic TOTY. Was an embarrassment to see Messi and VVD in the XI of several people. Absolute joke. Only change to this team would perhaps be 0 Liverpool players because they weren't that good in 2023. They're in EL (Europa League) for a reason."

Another positive response read: "Finally a nice TOTY team, obviously it was made by people who know about what they talk about and not by meta merchants who put VVD, Theo, CR7, and Messi in."

Just when it looked like Neville and Carragher had miraculously pleased everyone, however, comments including "Shocker" and "This is awful" soon appeared.

Their decision to choose Bernardo Silva over Kevin De Bruyne, who provided an incredible 31 assists and scored 10 goals last season, is a particular surprise. We also feel Arsenal's William Saliba deserves a place over Kim Min Jae, but their reluctance to have four Premier League players at the back is understandable.

