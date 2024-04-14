FC 24: How to complete Flashback Florenzi SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has recently released several new Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in FC 24 Ultimate Team, along with the exciting TOTS Warmups Series promotion, which currently offers a plethora of content in the game mode! Today, we present to you the Flashback Florenzi SBC!

Ultimate Team enthusiasts now have a wide array of activities to engage in, and this impressive new SBC introduces Alessandro Florenzi, the midfielder from AC Milan, as a Flashback player item.

Let us now delve into the most cost-effective solutions that will enable you to acquire Flashback Florenzi, commemorating his memorable goal against FC Barcelona in 2015. Rest assured, this talented Italian player possesses an exceptional card of top-notch quality!

Flashback Florenzi Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped the brand-new Flashback Florenzi SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, which is available now for all players to complete.

EA has given AC Milan midfielder Alessandro Florenzi a Flashback item, celebrating his special goal against FC Barcelona in the Champions League in 2015, when he played for AS Roma.

Florenzi Stats

The Italian international has been given a cool 90-rated card with even better stats, including 99 agility, 99 jumping, 99 aggression, 99 volleys, 97 shot power, 96 long shots, 95 balance, and 94 acceleration. He also comes with the Pinged Pass PlayStyle+ and the Anticipate PlayStyle+. Furthermore, he exhibits a Weak Foot rating of five stars and a Skills rating of three stars.

That being said, Florenzi’s card looks excellent, so let's check out the cheapest solutions so you can add Flashback Florenzi to your Ultimate Team.

Italy

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: Italy

Min. Team Rating: 85

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Italy

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: Serie A TIM

Min. Team Rating: 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Serie A

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

After submitting both squads for this SBC, you will be given the chance to include Flashback Florenzi in your Ultimate Team. Completing this SBC will require around 120k coins.

Have you considered adding this skilled Italian player to your Ultimate Team? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section!

TOTS Warm Up Series Includes Best Of TOTW | TOTW 30 Out Now | How to complete Golazo Hero Nakata SBC | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Title Update 12 Out Now | TOTS Predictions