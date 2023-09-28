EA FC 24: 5-star weak foot players

EA FC 24 is finally here with TOTW 2 now out and RTTK soon to follow the hype is well and truly here.

Fans are buzzing to get stuck into their Ultimate Team with Evolutions taking off, upgrading players' skills and weak food is now possible!

We have loads of trading tips, defending, and attacking tips, and the best formation in the game we have you covered on the latest FC 24 guides! Now we move our attention over to all of the players with 5-star weak foot in FC 24.

All 5-star weak foot players in EA FC 24

Players with 5-star weak foot have always stuck out from the crowd as they add so much to a game by not having to worry about moving the ball over to their stronger foot. 5-star weak foot players bring a lot to the table and are 100% worth looking into purchasing for your team.

Meta 5-star weak foot UT cards

The following list will showcase the top three 'Meta' players that you can use in EA FC 24 that have a 5-star weak foot!

Racheal Kundananji (83 OVR)

Kundananji has an insane card in EA FC 24 and is the perfect Ultimate Team player! Links are hard with Kundananji however if you can fit her in a team then do it!

Ferlan Mendy (82 OVR)

Mendy has been known as a meta player for years now and FC 24 is no different, with a 5-star weak foot this card is now even better!

Jonathan David (81 OVR)

Lille striker Jonathan David has an insane card for an 81-rated striker! With 5-star weak foot adding to this is is a great purchase for your starter team!

Top 5-star weak foot potential players

The following list will showcase the top talents with a 5-star weak foot in EA FC 24 all 21 years old or under! These players are great in EA FC 24 Career Mode and with the new training system they can develop into even higher overalls!

Ryan Cherki (75 OVR 86 POT)

French wonderkid Cherki is known for his skills and technical ability, think of him as a young Ben Arfa! He is definetly worth a shot in Career Mode!

Amourrichio van Axel Dongen (65 OVR 85 POT)

Ajax wonderkid van Axel Dongen has been re-added into Career Mode after many months of being removed. He now joins with 85 potential and 5-star weak foot making him one of the best LW talents in the game!

Heorhii Sudakov (75 OVR 85 POT)

Ukrainian wonderkid Sudakov is 75 rated at just 20 years old! He is a great buy for any team as he is good enough to make the bench of every club in Career Mode!

Nico Williams (79 OVR 85 POT)

Already 79 rated at just 20 years old, Nico Williams is a top class talent and with a 5-star weak foot he is even better!

Mason Greenwood (75 OVR 85 POT)

Mason Greenwood has been added back into Career Mode where he has a 5-star weak foot with 85 potential.

Honourable mentions

Name Rating / Potential Club Age Cher Ndour 68 / 84 PSG 18 Andre Gomes 63 / 84 Benfica 18 Jarrad Branthwaite 72 / 84 Everton 21

Top 100 5-star weak foot payers in Ultimate Team

Looking to dominate Ultimate Team with two-footed players? These are the cards you need!

Zinedine Zidane (94 OVR)

Weak foot and Zidane do not belong in the same sentence as he quite simply does not have one. The French attacking midfielder is one of the greatest of all time and EA FC have made him one of the best in the game. With insane attacking stats such as 90 shooting, this card can shoot with any foot and any distance and he will cause havoc.

Ronaldo (94 OVR)

Another one of the world's greatest, Ronaldo not only has the best shot power we have seen in football history but he can also do it with either foot! It is hard to find a weakness from Ronaldo, one thing that is for sure is that it isn't his left foot!

Mia Hamm (93 OVR)

Hamm is the best women's player in FC 24 Ultimate Team with a 5-star weak foot. With the ability to play ST, CAM, CF and RW she really can do it all!

Johan Cruyff (93 OVR)

This couldn't be a top list without the one and only Johan Cruyff, this man had no weakness giving him a deserved 5-star weak foot in the game!

Bobby Charlton (92 OVR)

Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton has been given a 5-star weak foot in his first title of EA FC. He joins as a 92-rated icon which is definitely deserved!

Alexia Putellas (91 OVR)

Our first female player who still currently plays, Barcelona midfielder, Putellas is one of the best midfielders in the game as her stats suggest. Adding onto her amazing card, 5-star skills and 5-star weak foot makes this card even better!

Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR)

Our first men's current player in this list and it had to be no other than Kevin De Bruyne, he is known for his amazing passing and technical abilities and simply does not have a weak foot!

Eusebio (91 OVR)

Portuguese icon Eusebio simply does not have any weaknesses, his ability to strike a ball on his left or right foot is world class and EA Sports has shown this with his amazing 91-rated card!

Antune Coimbra (91 OVR)

He's Brazilian and of course, that means he has a 5-star weak foot and 5-star skills, Coimbra has an amazing card as an attacking midfielder and is great fun to use in FC 24!

Harry Kane (91 OVR)

Harry Kane is known for his amazing weak foot at Tottenham and now he is showing it every match at Bayern Munich, his ability on the ball and while striking it is like no other and his 5-star weak foot in the game is very well deserved.

Other players with 5-star weak foot

Not enough for you? Check out these player!

Aitana Bonmati (90 OVR)

Ruud Gullit (90 OVR)

Allesandro Del Piero (90 OVR)

Neymar Jr (89 OVR)

Alex Morgan (89 OVR)

Kenny Dalglish (89 OVR)

Socrates (89 OVR)

Emilio Butragueño (89 OVR)

David Ginola (89 OVR)

Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)

Debinha (88 OVR)

Sophia Smith (88 OVR)

Franck Ribery (88 OVR)

Paval Nedved (88 OVR)

Wesley Sneijder (88 OVR)

Heung Min Son (88 OVR)

Fridolina Rolfo (87 OVR)

Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

Sergej Milikovic-Savic (86 OVR)

Mallory Swanson (86 OVR)

Ousmane Dembele (86 OVR)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (86 OVR)

Gianlusa Zambrotta (86 OVR)

Aleksandr Mostovoi (86 OVR)

Diogo Jota (85 OVR)

Megan Rapinoe (85 OVR)

Eugenie Le Sommer (84 OVR)

Yuku Nagasto (84 OVR)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (84 OVR)

Claudia Pina Medina (83 OVR)

Rachael Kundananji (83 OVR)

Dominique Janssen (83 OVR)

Wissam Ben Yedder (83 OVR)

Barbara Bonansea (83 OVR)

Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

Christian Eriksen (83 OVR)

Christine Sinclair (83 OVR)

Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

Ferlan Mendy (82 OVR)

Orkun Kokcu (82 OVR)

Hina Sugita (82 OVR)

Youri Tielemans (82 OVR)

Jonathan David (81 OVR)

Athenea del Castillo (81 OVR)

Alexander Isak (81 OVR)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (81 OVR)

Salen Al Dawsari (81 OVR)

Brahim Diaz (80 OVR)

Ezequiel Avila (80 OVR)

Niamh Charles (80 OVR)

Jesus Corona (80 OVR)

Matteo Darmian (80 OVR)

Richarldson (80 OVR)

Hany Mukhtar (80 OVR)

Teji Savanier (80 OVR)

Alexander Bah (79 OVR)

Luuk de Jong (79 OVR)

Moi Gomez (79 OVR)

Ivan Perisic (79 OVR)

Maximiliane Rall (79 OVR)

Giacomo Raspadori (79 OVR)

Pedro (79 OVR)

Katerina Svitkova (79 OVR)

Teddy Teuma (79 OVR)

Hans Vanaken (79 OVR)

Nico Williams (79 OVR)

Andrea Belotti (78 OVR)

Kirsty Hanson (78 OVR)

Honoka Hayashi (78 OVR)

Florian Kainz (78 OVR)

Zoe Morse (78 OVR)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (78 OVR)

Nikola Vlasic (78 OVR)

Salen Al Dawsari (77 OVR)

Michy Batshuayi (77 OVR)

Nicolas Dominguez (77 OVR)

Julian Draxler (77 OVR)

Luka Jovic (77 OVR)

Marko Livaja (77 OVR)

Manuel Riemann (77 OVR)

Anthony Caci (77 OVR)

Milton Casco (77 OVR)

Eric Curbelo (77 OVR)

Fraser Forster (76 OVR)

Mary Fowler (76 OVR)

Aaron Hicky (76 OVR)

Thilo Kehrer (76 OVR)

Ryan Kent (76 OVR)

