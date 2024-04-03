FC 24: TOTW 29 Features Cristiano Ronaldo

We have reached another week which means we have the 29th edition of Team of the Week out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

18 new players have been added to packs with TOTW 29 out now in Ultimate Team, and there are some incredible players available in the game mode.

Together we will go through how you can add these players to your Ultimate Team, as well as which players have been added to packs and included in TOTW 29!

A new Team of the Week is here and out now in Ultimate Team releasing on Wednesday, 3 April at 6 pm BST.

TOTW 29

TOTW 29 contains 18 players who have been the top performers in the world of football over the past week and replaces TOTW 28 which contained the likes of Aitana Bonmati, and Bruno Fernandes.

The players included in TOTW 29 have been given major upgrades to their regular player items, with inform cards that have insane stats, added PlayStyles+, and a huge bump in their OVR.

TOTW 29 Players

As we do each week when a new TOTW drops into FC 24 Ultimate Team, we will go through three highlighted players, before listing the rest below.

These players have contributed over the weekend with goals, assists, and game-changing performers to ensure that their teams are successful, and EA has rewarded them with new TOTW items in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 18 players included in TOTW 29!

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG - 90 OVR)

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been one of the best-performing GKs in Europe this season, and has received his third TOTW of FC 24! PSG beat Marseille 2-0 in Ligue 1 over the weekend, and Donnarumma not only kept a clean sheet but made 10 saves to keep his side in front! EA has given the PSG man a 90-rated TOTW card.

Rafael Leao (AC Milan - 89 OVR)

There is another Portuguese star in Team of the Week 29, with Rafael Leao also being given an inform card in FC 24 Ultimate Team. This is Leao's second TOTW in the game, and he has been rewarded an 89-rated card for scoring once and assisting once as AC Milan beat Fiorentina away from home in the Serie A over the weekend!

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr - 88 OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo is on fire at the moment, and within the last week, one of the greatest footballers of all time has bagged two hattricks! Al Nassr beat both Al-Tai and Abha Club comfortably in the Saudi Pro League, with CR7 scoring three goals in both matches! This is more than enough for EA to add him to TOTW 29, where he gets his first TOTW item of FC 24!

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 29:

Goalkeepers:

Robin Zentner (Mainz - 85 OVR)

Defenders:

Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan - 88 OVR)

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund - 88 OVR)

Sergio Ramos (Sevilla - 87 OVR)

Midfielders:

Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids - 87 OVR)*

Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville - 87 OVR)*

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool - 86 OVR)

Roger Fernandes (Braga - 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Rodrygo (Real Madrid - 88 OVR)

Clara Mateo (Paris FC - 88 OVR)

Edon Zhegrova (Lille - 87 OVR)

Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United - 87 OVR)*

Mohammed Fuseini (Randers - 85 OVR)

Tobias Lauritsen (Sparta Rotterdam - 85 OVR)

Mary Fowler (Manchester City - 85 OVR)

