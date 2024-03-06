FC 24: TOTW 25 LEAKED

We are in for a treat!

06 Mar 2024 11:21 AM +00:00

Another Wednesday has rolled around and for FC 24 Ultimate Team players, this can only mean one thing, Team of the Week is back!

With hours until the new Team of the Week 25 releases into Ultimate Team, there has been leaks as to who is set to feature in this 25th edition of the promo, and it looks to be an insane one!

We will go through the leaks, and discuss which players are expected to feature in the latest promo drop tonight!

TOTW 25 squad leaked

Tonight marks the 25th edition of the FC 24 Team of the Week in Ultimate Team, which means it has to be a big one, and according to leaks on social media, we could be in for a cracker!

TOTW 25 will release into Ultimate Team on Wednesday 6 March at 6 pm GMT, and remain in packs for seven days, and you will want to try hard for some of these players if the rumours remain true, because there are some world-class stars set to feature!

click to enlarge FC 24 TOTW 25 Leak

15 of the set 18 players who are likely to feature in TOTW 25 have been leaked by a popular leaker in the FC 24 community, @FutPoliceLeaks, and players can start to get excited about tonight's promo drop.

These 15 players are yet to have their ratings confirmed or be confirmed to feature in the TOTW by EA, however, we are confident that these leaks are correct, and we will be seeing these players this evening.

We will list all of the players leaked to feature, as well as the predicted rating of their new TOTW items.

Here are the 15 players leaked to feature in Team of the Week 25 tonight:

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami - 91 OVR)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli - 90 OVR)

Phil Foden (Manchester City - 89 OVR)

Alexander Sorloth (Villarreal - 88 OVR)

Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr - 88 OVR)

Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen - 88 OVR)

Galeno (Porto - 86 OVR)

Sara Dabritz (Lyon - 86 OVR)

Alphonse Areola (West Ham - 86 OVR)

Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier - 85 OVR)

Emma Koivisto (Liverpool - 85 OVR)

Jose Copete (RCD Mallorca - 85 OVR)

Matt O'Riley (Celtic - 85 OVR)

Matthieu Udol (FC Metz - 85 OVR)

Hayao Kawabe (Standard Liege - 85 OVR)

Those are all of the players leaked to feature in TOTW 25 tonight, which of these players are you wanting to pack the most? Let us know in the comments below!

