How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Flashback Wan-Bissaka SBC, Costs & Solutions

It's been a few days since the first set of TOTS squads went live in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and as expected, players are having an absolute blast!

From SBCs to Objectives, and Evolutions, EA has released a bunch of promo-themed content to keep fans occupied in between Team of the Season drops.

Speaking of SBCs, a new one is now available to complete, and we'll be going through the cheapest solutions so you can add TOTS Flashback Aaron Wan-Bissaka to your Ultimate Team.

Team of the Season is officially underway in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and a brand-new TOTS SBC has arrived following the additions of Chloe Kelly and Ibrahima Konate.

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is now available in Ultimate Team as a Flashback SBC to celebrate his inclusion in the UT21 TOTS, and players must complete four squad-building challenges to get his new card.

TOTS Flashback Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka has an impressive 92-rated TOTS Flashback item with some great stats to match, including 90 Pace, 84 Passing, 85 Dribbling, 93 Defending, and 92 Physical.

Additionally, the RB also has three PlayStyles+, which are Jockey, Block, and Slide Tackle.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can complete the TOTS Flashback Aaron Wan-Bissaka SBC and add him to your squad!

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

England

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add TOTS Flashback Aaron Wan-Bissaka to your Ultimate Team for around 473K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

