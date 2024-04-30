How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Flashback Wan-Bissaka SBC, Costs & Solutions

It's been a few days since the first set of TOTS squads went live in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and as expected, players are having an absolute blast!
From SBCs to Objectives, and Evolutions, EA has released a bunch of promo-themed content to keep fans occupied in between Team of the Season drops.
Speaking of SBCs, a new one is now available to complete, and we'll be going through the cheapest solutions so you can add TOTS Flashback Aaron Wan-Bissaka to your Ultimate Team.
TOTS Flashback Wan-Bissaka SBC Cheapest Solutions
Team of the Season is officially underway in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and a brand-new TOTS SBC has arrived following the additions of Chloe Kelly and Ibrahima Konate.
Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is now available in Ultimate Team as a Flashback SBC to celebrate his inclusion in the UT21 TOTS, and players must complete four squad-building challenges to get his new card.
Wan-Bissaka has an impressive 92-rated TOTS Flashback item with some great stats to match, including 90 Pace, 84 Passing, 85 Dribbling, 93 Defending, and 92 Physical.
Additionally, the RB also has three PlayStyles+, which are Jockey, Block, and Slide Tackle.
With all that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can complete the TOTS Flashback Aaron Wan-Bissaka SBC and add him to your squad!
England
Requirements:
- England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add TOTS Flashback Aaron Wan-Bissaka to your Ultimate Team for around 473K coins.
Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.
