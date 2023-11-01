FC 24: Themed Team Pursuit Objective Guide

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team is almost here and Team of the Week 7 has just dropped, giving fans loads to be excited about!

Themed Team Pursuit Objective guide

EA has dropped its latest set of objectives which helps players get more packs to improve their squad.

click to enlarge + 3 Themed Team Pursuit

Themed Team Pursuit is the next release to the Themed Team Pursuit V objective which gave out the very same rewards for completing five games worth of challenges.

Objectives/Challenges

The player is required to complete five challenges, with the possibility of being able to complete them in just six games.

Here are the objectives:

Premier League

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 Premier League players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Premier League

EFL Championship

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 EFL Championship players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Barclays WSL

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 Barclays WSL players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

First Owner

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 First Owner players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 First Owner

Once all of the objectives have been completed, you will also receive an 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack as a Group Reward.

You can fit two lots of players from two leagues in a squad, for example, five Premier League players, and EFL Championship players, and if at least five of them are First Owner then you will complete three objectives in just three games.

You will then only have to win three more matches with five Barclays WSL players in your squad, and the Themed Team Pursuit objective will be complete!

