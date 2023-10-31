FC 24: Centurions Leca SBC Cheapest Solutions

The first month of FC 24 has been exciting, and the Centurions promo is out now!

With the latest promo from EA, Ultimate Team has received tons of content including Evolutions, and we have guides to the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter, so make sure you check those out. we also have the cheapest solutions for the Centurions Odegaard, and Centurions Marta SBCs, if you are looking for a new CAM.

The latest Centurions SBC has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, and RC Lens goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca has been given an 85-rated special card. Let's take a look at the SBC requirements, and the cheapest solutions to complete it!

Centurions Leca SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a new Centurions Squad Building Challenge into Ultimate Team, giving players the opportunity to get their hands on a brand-new goalkeeper.

Jean-Louis Leca is a French goalkeeper who has made over 100 appearances in Ligue 1, with Bastia and RC Lens, and is a member of the Century Club.

click to enlarge + 2 Jean-Louis Leca

If you are looking for a French goalkeeper from Ligue 1 then Leca is the perfect SBC for you!

Without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Centurions Leca SBC.

Centurions Leca SBC

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

84 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Leca SBC Solution

Once you have submitted the necessary squads, Centurions Leca will be all yours, and you can add him straight into your Ultimate Team.

This is a cheap SBC, and worth it if you are in need of a player with links like Leca, only costing you around 11k coins to complete, which is one of the cheapest in Ultimate Team.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.