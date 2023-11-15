FC 24: Themed Team Pursuit III Objective Guide

The latest edition of the Themed Team Pursuit objectives is out now, with part III being added to FC 24 Ultimate Team for all players to complete.

Players can now earn themselves a bunch of packs for simply playing matches with players from certain leagues or nations, and you could be in with a chance of packing one of the new players from Team of the Week 9!

Together we will go through the objectives, and give you a complete guide to Themed Team Pursuit III, so without further ado let's dive in!

Themed Team Pursuit III objective guide

EA has dropped its latest set of objectives which helps players get more packs to improve their squad.

click to enlarge + 3 Themed Team Pursuit III

Themed Team Pursuit III is the next release following on from the Themed Team Pursuit II objective which gave out the very same rewards for completing six games worth of challenges.

This objective is easy to complete and whether you enjoy playing Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or Champions, you can get this done very quickly.

We will give you the requirements and rewards for all of the individual challenges, so let's take a look at how to complete Themed Team Pursuit III.

Objectives/Challenges

For Themed Team Pursuit III, the player is required to complete just four challenges, with the possibility of being able to complete them in just six games.

Here are the objectives:

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 players from the Bundesliga in your Starting Squad

Reward:

80+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga

Netherlands

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 Dutch players in your Starting Squad

Reward:

78+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Nigeria

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 Nigerian players in your Starting Squad

Reward:

78+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Belgium

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 players from Belgium in your Starting Squad

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Belgium

There we have it, a complete guide on the Themed Team Pursuit III objective!

Once all of the objectives have been completed, you will also receive an 83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack and 500 XP as a Group Reward.

For more of the latest FC 24 content be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.