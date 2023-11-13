EA FC 24 TOTW 9 Predictions Ft. Salah, Mbappé, and more

EA FC 24 has been accessible to all players for a few months now, considering it was released on early access prior to the full launch, which is why we're already gearing towards getting the TOTW 9 squad.

If you're a veteran of Ultimate Team you already know the drill, but if you just jumped into the franchise with EA FC 24, allow us to explain. Team of the Week squads, TOTW for short, are comprised of players who had outstanding performances over the weekend.

EA Sports usually takes into consideration performances from players competing in the top European leagues, although some representatives from across the world are included here and there.

This Team of the Week will be a good one, with many top players having amazing weekends ahead of yet another international break.

So with that said, let's take a look at our predictions for the TOTW 9 squad in EA FC 24 and give you some information regarding its release date.

EA FC 24 TOTW 9 release date & how to get

The players available as part of TOTW squads are known as in-form cards. They are only available for a week so it's indispensable that you don't miss these key dates.

The TOTW 9 squad will be released on 15 November, replacing the current TOTW 8 squad. The cards will be available by opening packs or SBC/Objectives. You'll only have a week to get the cards you need, as the TOTW 10 will take its place.

EA FC 24 TOTW 9 predictions

click to enlarge Credit: EA Sports Rodrygo shined bright!

Goalkeepers

Etrit Berisha - Empoli

Defenders:

Kostas Tsimikas - Liverpool

William Saliba - Arsenal

Victor Lindelof - Manchester United

Alex Telles - Al-Nassr

Midfielders

Leroy Sané - Bayern Munich

Xavi Simons - PSV

James Ward-Prowse - West Ham United

Wingers

Rodrygo - Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Louise Fleury - Paris FC

Strikers

Kylian Mbappé - PSG

Karim Benzema - Al-Ittihad

Asisat Oshoala - FC Barcelona

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!