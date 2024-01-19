FC 24: Team of the Year Icons Team 1 Out Now!

Six insane new Icon cards.

Team of the Year is here and EA isn't holding back with the Team of the Year Attackers, and Team of the Year Icons are out now in packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Fasten your seatbelts because EA is about to take us on a crazy ride throughout TOTY, and we have already been given an insane amount of content.

In this piece, we will cover all of the Team of the Year Icons from Team 1 who all look incredible, so let's take a look at who is included.

TOTY Icons Team 1 Out Now

EA has just dropped some insane content, and along with the TOTY Attackers are SIX TOTY Icons!

click to enlarge TOTY Icons Team 1

The Team of the Year Icons dropped on January 19 at 6 pm GMT and will be available in packs until January 27.

There are six Icons included in Team 1, and we will highlight all six of the cards that have been given two PlayStyle+ and insane upgrades on their cards.

Ronaldo - 95 OVR

Ronaldo Nazario AKA R9 is here as a Team of the Year Icon and he looks unbelievable. The Brazilian striker has been given a 95 OVR card which looks unreal, and he has Aerial PlayStyle+ and Quick Step PlayStyle+ making him a brute in-game. His stats are 95 pace, 95 shooting, 81 passing, 95 dribbling, and 77 physical. If Ultimate Team existed when R9 played football, he would have received many TOTY cards.

Petr Cech - 93 OVR

Czech Republic goalkeeper Petr Cech is another player added to the TOTY Icons Team 1 and he becomes one of the best goalkeepers in Ultimate Team with this TOTY Icon card. The former Chelsea and Arsenal man has been given a 93-rated goalkeeper card with great stats including, 91 diving, 90 handling, 83 kicking, 93 reflexes, 62 speed, and 94 positioning. There are no PlayStyle+'s on Cech's item as he is a goalkeeper.

Patrick Vieira - 93 OVR

This Team of the Year Icon looks insane, and EA has given Patrick Vieira a memorable card. The French midfielder joins the 'Gullit Gang' with this incredible 93-rated Icon card, which has 87 pace, 84 shooting, 86 passing, 88 dribbling, 92 defending, and 94 physical, as well as having both the Intercept and the Block PlayStyle+, which makes him a nightmare to try and run past in the midfield.

Franck Ribery - 92 OVR

Many FC 24 fans have been excited for the release of this card and we can see why! Franck Ribery becomes another member of the TOTY Icons squad and has been given an insane 92-rated card. Ribery has 92 pace, 90 shooting, 90 passing, 92 dribbling, and the Technical and Finesse Shot PlayStyle+. Sprinting down the wing, weaving past players, and curling it into the top corner will be a staple in Ribery's play in FC 24.

Xavi - 91 OVR

Barcelona manager and ex-Barca player Xavi has been given a TOTY Icon card, and he has also featured in some Team of the Year's in previous FIFA games. The Spanish midfielder was known for his intricate passing and technical ability, which is why he has been given a 91-rated card with stats to match. Xavi has 86 pace, 82 shooting, 97 passing, 95 dribbling, 76 defending, and 76 physical. He also has the Technical PlayStyle+ and the Long Ball Pass PlayStyle+.

Gianfranco Zola - 91 OVR

The final player included in the Team of the Year Icons Team 1 is Italian legend Gianfranco Zola. The little magician was a fan favourite at Chelsea and won major trophies in Italy with Parma and Napoli. Zola has been given a 91-rated TOTY Icon card with 90 pace, 92 shooting, 90 passing, and 93 dribbling, and also has the Dead Ball and Finesse Shot PlayStyle+, making him deadly in front of goal.

Which of these players are you looking to pack from TOTY Icons Team 1?

