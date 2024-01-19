FC 24: TOTY Attackers Out Now!

TOTY season has begun!

Team of the Year is here!

EA has just released the TOTY attackers into packs, kicking off the greatest promo of the year in fantastic fashion!

With six insane players now available in packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team, let's take a look at each individual player, highlighting their stats, and why they have been included in Team of the Year!

The Team of the Year attackers are out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and three players from both the Men's TOTY and the very-first Women's TOTY are now available.

EA released the TOTY attackers on 19 January at 6 pm GMT, but be quick, as they will only remain in packs for two days, when the TOTY Midfielders take their place.

TOTY attackers will return to Ultimate Team on 25 January when the full TOTY squads drop, but for now we have two days to try and pack one of these insane players.

TOTY Attackers

For the first time ever there is SIX Team of the Year attackers in packs, with three players from both the Men's and Women's TOTY out now!

These six players are considered to be the best in the world in their respective positions, and voted by the FC 24 fans as the official Team of the Year attackers.

We will go through each and every one of the attackers giving you the stats on their TOTY item, as well as some information on why they have been picked as the TOTY attackers, so let's take a look at these exciting new players!

Kylian Mbappe (PSG - 97 OVR)

What's a Team of the Year squad with Kylian Mbappe featured? The Frenchman features in his sixth TOTY XI in a row and has been given an incredible 97-rated card that will surely be the most expensive TOTY item in the game. Mbappe has insane stats including 99 pace, 96 shooting 88 passing, 97 dribbling, and 88 physical. He also has both the Trivela and the Quick Step PlayStyle+! This is one of the best cards in Ultimate Team history, and no doubt he will be unbelievable in-game.

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Mbappe

Erling Haaland (Manchester City - 97 OVR)

A treble winning season is why Manchester City has many players in TOTY, and Erling Haaland is no exception. The Norwegian striker scored 50 goals in 2023 and EA has given him a fantastic 97-rated card. Haaland has 96 pace, 98 shooting, 80 passing, 91 dribbling, and 97 physical, making him a monster up front. He has also been given the Aerial & the Power Shot PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Haaland

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami - 97 OVR)

Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is included in Team of the Year which comes as no surprise as the Argentinian has never missed TOTY. That being said this could one of the last time we see Messi in the promo, so this card feels extra special. EA has given Messi a 97-rated card with 91 pace, 96 shooting, 97 passing, and 98 dribbling being his standout stats. He also has the Incisive Pass and Technical PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Messi

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona - 97 OVR)

Onto the Women's TOTY attackers now, and who better to start with than the most popular women's player in Ultimate Team? Caroline Graham Hansen has received a 97-rated TOTY card after a fantastic year with Barcelona, who won the Champions League and Liga F. Hansen has an insane regular gold card, and this TOTY is that times 10! The Norwegian winger has 96 pace, 93 shooting, 95 passing, 97 dribbling, and 85 physical, as well as the Trivela, and Whipped Pass PlayStyle+. She will be unstoppable!

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Hansen

Sam Kerr (Chelsea - 96 OVR)

Leading Chelsea to a fourth successive WSL title was Sam Kerr in 2023, and she features in the very first Women's Team of the Year. The Australian striker is a role model to many, and this TOTY card symbolises that! At 96 OVR, Kerr has some incredible stats including, 92 pace, 94 shooting, 84 passing, 96 dribbling, and 92 physical. Kerr also has been given the Rapid and Power Header PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Kerr

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns - 95 OVR)

The final TOTY attacker available in packs right now is Portland Thorns striker Sophia Smith, another player who has emerged as a fan favourite in Ultimate Team in FC 24. Smith is a prolific goal scorer for both her club side and the USWNT, and EA has given her a 95-rated card. Smith's stats are also insane, with 97 pace, 92 shooting, 88 passing, 95 dribbling, and 90 physical, as well as being given the Quick Step and Technical PlayStyle+!

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Smith

There we have it, those are all six of the Team of the Year attackers available in packs right now, will you be lucky enough to pack one?

