FC 24: Skilled Wing Defence Evolution Guide

A new FC 24 evolution is here!

22 Mar 2024 6:59 PM +00:00

The Skilled Wing Defence Evolution has just arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team and provides users with yet another way to upgrade their players' stats and improve their squad quality.

This time, users can significantly upgrade the attributes of RB's or LB's, increasing their pace, passing, and shooting. Above all, the Skilled Wing Defence Evolution gives players max skill moves and the whipped pass Playstyle for just 100K coins or 500 FC points.

So without further ado, let's find out everything about the Skilled Wing Defence Evolution.

Skilled Wing Defence Evolution Guide

There are specific requirements your players need to fulfil to be submitted for this evolution and for them to evolve. Players can't have more than an 86 OVR, 90 pace, 85 dribbling and 85 defending, to be eligible for this evolution.

With that in mind, you need to select a player that fulfils all of the following requirements:

Overall: Max. 86

Pace: Max. 89

Dribbling: Max. 85

Defending: Max. 85

Max. 85 Position: RB or LB

Must NOT be: CB

Playstyles+: Max. 1

How to complete the Skilled Wing Defence Evolution

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +2

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 3 goals on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +3

Skill Moves: +2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Level 3 Rewards:

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +1

Physical: +4

Skill Moves: +2

PlaySyle: Whipped Pass

And that is how you can complete the Skilled Wing Defence Evolution quickly and easily, improving your player's attributes significantly in the process.

We hope this guide was helpful, and wish you good luck in completing the Skilled Wing Defence Evolution.

