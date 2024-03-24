FC 24: Silky Centre-Half Evolution Guide

Upgrade you players by +5 OVR!

24 Mar 2024 7:47 PM +00:00

The Silky Centre-Half Evolution has just arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team and provides users with yet another way to upgrade their players' stats and improve their squad quality.

This time, users can significantly upgrade the attributes of players. Above all, the Silky Centre-Half Evolution gives players both 5-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot, as well as two new PlayStyle rewards. And the best thing is it will cost you nothing!

So without further ado, let's find out everything about the Silky Centre-Half Evolution.

Silky Centre-Half Evolution Evolution Guide

There are specific requirements your players need to fulfil to be submitted for this evolution and for them to evolve. Players must be CB and not CDM position, while they can't have more than an 86 overall, 84 pace, and physical 86 to be eligible for this evolution.

click to enlarge Silky Centre-Half

With that in mind, you need to select a player that fulfils all of the following requirements:

Overall Max. 86

Positions CB

Positions Not CDM

Pace Max. 84

Physicality Max. 86

Playstyles+ Max. 1

How to complete the Silky Centre-Half Evolution

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve 1 Clean Sheet in Squad Batles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +2

Passing +2

Defending +1

Shooting +1

Dribbling +1

Physical +1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Overall +3

Passing +2

Physical +2

Pace +1

Dribbling +2

Trickter PlayStyle

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO Player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace +2

Defending +2

Skills +4

Dribbling +2

Weak Foot +4

PlayStyle+ Block

And that is how you can complete the Silky Centre-Half Evolution quickly and easily, improving your player's attributes significantly in the process.

We hope this guide was helpful, and wish you good luck in completing the Silky Centre-Half Evolution.

FC 25: Everything you need to know | TOTW 27 is Here | Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.