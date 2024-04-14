FC 24: Showdown Winners Boost II Evolutions Guide

The TOTS Warmup Series has commenced and EA has released a plethora of content into FC 24 Ultimate Team, including several SBCs and a fresh Evolution for the game. In this article, we bring you the Showdown Winners Boost II Evolutions Guide.

Carry on with the Showdown Series and receive an additional upgrade for every Showdown match winner, both present and future.

Let us now delve into the guide for the Showdown Winners Boost II Evolution, enabling you to successfully accomplish it in Ultimate Team!

Showdown Winners Boost II Evolutions Guide

EA has recently introduced a new Evolution feature in FC 24, which allows players to enhance a card without any cost! The Evolution feature has been extremely popular among FC 24 players ever since its launch, as it has added a unique touch to each Ultimate Team based on the evolving players.

Showdown Winners Boost II Evolutions Players

In this guide, we will discuss the player requirements for the Showdown Winners Boost II Evolutions, recommend three top players to evolve, and outline the challenges and rewards associated with this process.

Let's dive into the player requirements for the Showdown Winners Boost II Evolution.

Player Requirements

Similar to all the Evolutions in FC 24, it is essential to evolve a player who fulfills the specific requirements established by EA. Therefore, not every player in the game will fall into this category.

Whether you opt for a player from your beloved club or nurture someone into a dominant force, it is crucial to make a wise selection because once chosen, you cannot alter them.

Here are the prerequisites you must meet for the Showdown Winners Boost II Evolution:

Overall +1

Rarity Evolutions III

Pace +1

Passing +1

Physicality +2

Shooting +2

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Best players for the Showdown Winners Boost II

In the Showdown Winners Boost II, we present three potential options that can bring a complete transformation to your team! These players must fulfill the aforementioned requirements. Now, let's take a look at the trio of players we have carefully selected for this Evolution:

Joao Felix (FC Barcelona – 91 OVR)

Joao Felix

Manuel Akanji (Manchester City – 90 OVR)

Manuel Akanji

Bobby Clark (Liverpool – 90 OVR)

Bobby Clark

How to complete the Showdown Winners Boost II Evolution

Now that you have made your decision on the player you wish to evolve, let us discuss the obstacles you must overcome in order to increase your player's overall rating by +1 OVR.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to successfully accomplish the Showdown Winners Boost II Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +1

Passing +1

Shooting +1

Defending +1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Dribbling +1

Physical +1

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace +1

Physical +1

Shooting +1

Upon completing all the challenges for this EVO, your player's overall rating will increase by +1 OVR!

Kindly inform us in the comments section about the player you have selected for the Showdown Winners Boost II Evolution.

