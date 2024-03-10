FC 24: TOTW 26 Predictions

It's time for new TOTW cards!

EA has ensured that there is a plethora of content available for players to enjoy in Ultimate Team through the Fantasy FC promo. With the recent release of TOTW 25, players can anticipate even more excitement. Below are our predictions for TOTW 26.

The newest Team of the Week is on its way to FC 24 Ultimate Team, showcasing 18 new players as informs. These players will be recognized for their outstanding performances during the weekend's football matches.

In this post, we will present all the information regarding TOTW 26, including the projected players and their official statistics. Let's explore the potential players you may discover in your packs!

The release date for the upcoming FC 24 TOTW 26 is set for Wednesday, 13 March at 6 pm GMT.

The players featured in this week's release will be available in packs for a duration of seven days until TOTW 27 takes over. If you have a specific TOTW 26 player in mind for your squad, the countdown will begin on Wednesday, 13 March 2024.

EA has recently increased the minimum rating requirement for all TOTW items by +2, ensuring that every player has a rating of at least 85 OVR. Additionally, the three highlighted players in each TOTW will now have two PlayStyles+ on their cards, indicated by a symbol next to their name on the list below.

Despite variations in player stats, the new rating threshold and additional PlayStyle+ guarantee that you will receive a high-quality card regardless of the player.

TOTW 26 Players

A grand total of 18 brand-new TOTW players will be made available in Ultimate Team packs, just like always. TOTW 26 will feature prominent players from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and various other leagues, all of whom have rightfully earned upgrades to their overall ratings due to their exceptional performances.

Below is the complete list of players who have the potential to be included in TOTW 26.

Goalkeepers:

click to enlarge + 4 Di Gregorio

Michele Di Gregorio (Monza – 87 OVR)

Alexandre Oukidja (Metz – 85 OVR)

Defenders:

click to enlarge + 4 Le Normand

Robin Le Normand (Sociedad – 86 OVR)

Christopher Opéri (Le Havre – 87 OVR)

Yann Aurel Bisseck (Inter – 87 OVR)

Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahce – 85 OVR)

Ben White (Arsenal – 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

click to enlarge + 4 Goretzka

Kerem Demirbay (Galatasaray – 85 OVR)

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich – 88 OVR)

Gabriel Sara (Norwich – 85 OVR)

Mario Götze (Frankfurt – 87 OVR)

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta – 85 OVR)

Paul Stock (Elversberg – 85 OVR)

Forwards:

click to enlarge + 4 Paralluelo

Trezeguet (Trabzonspor – 85 OVR)

Salma Paralluelo (FC Barcelona Women – 87 OVR)

Heung Min Son (Tottenham – 90 OVR)

Georgios Giakoumakis (Atlanta United – 85 OVR)

Louna Ribadeira (Paris FC Women – 85 OVR)

