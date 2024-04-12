FC 24: How to complete Serie A POTM Bastoni SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has started to drop some new SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Player of the Month awards being given out to the winners from certain leagues.

The latest SBC in Ultimate Team is Serie A March POTM Alessandro Bastoni, with the Inter Milan defender being given a nice upgrade and a solid CB card in the game mode.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Serie A POTM Bastoni SBC, so let's check it out!

Serie A POTM Bastoni Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni being awarded the Serie A Player of the Month award for March.

The Italian defender beat the likes of Nicolo Barella, Riccardo Calafiori, Teun Koopmeiners, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Rafael Leao to the POTM award after he grabbed two assists last month.

His new POTM card is an 89 OVR with some great stats including, 83 pace, 80 passing, 81 dribbling, 91 defending, and 88 physical, EA has given Bastoni the Jockey PlayStyle+, and the Block PlayStyle+, making for a great defensive player!

Serie A POTM Bastoni

This SBC is fairly easy to complete, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add Serie A POTM Bastoni to your Ultimate Team.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted the two squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Serie POTM Bastoni to your Ultimate Team with the SBC costing around 97k coins to complete.

Will you be adding Serie A POTM Bastoni to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

TOTW 30 Out Now | How to complete Golazo Hero Nakata SBC | Is Pau Cubarsi in the game? | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Title Update 12 Out Now | TOTS Predictions