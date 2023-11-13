FC 24: RTTK Cuthbert SBC Cheapest Solutions

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team has been crazy for content, with TOTW 8, and Triple Threat Team 1 in packs now!

There have also been new Evolutions added to the game, and we have a guide to them both, so feel free to take a look at Triple Threat Wingback, and Triple Threat Attacker for a +3 upgrade to a player of your choice! On top of that, there are also new SBCs available with Triple Threat Hero King, and Flashback Giroud out now!

The newest Squad Building Challenge added to FC 24 Ultimate Team is RTTK Erin Cuthbert, as the Women's Champions League kicks off this week! Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete this SBC, so without further ado, let's dive in!

RTTK Cuthbert SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new Road to the Knockouts Squad Building Challenge with Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert being added to FC 24 Ultimate Team available for all players!

click to enlarge + 2 Erin Cuthbert SBC

Erin Cuthbert is a well-rounded central midfielder playing for Chelsea women and has quality stats all around.

The Chelsea midfielder has some insane stats, including 85 Dribbling, 85 Passing, and 84 Shooting, making her a fantastic addition to any squad!

To make things even better, this RTTK card can be upgraded by two more OVRs if Chelsea wins two group matches, and qualify for the knockout stages. What's not to like?

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to the Road to the Knockouts Erin Cuthbert SBC!

RTTK Cuthbert SBC

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Erin Cuthbert Cheapest Solution

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads required for this SBC, you will be able to add Road to the Knockouts Cuthbert to your Ultimate Team all for the price of 35.3k coins.

Cuthbert has some fantastic links to the likes of Triple Threat Fran Kirby, as well as many Chelsea players from both the men's and women's teams!

