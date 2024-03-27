FC 24: Radioactive Precision Evolutions Guide

A huge EVO is here!

27 Mar 2024 6:44 PM +00:00

The new content in FC 24 Ultimate Team is insane, with TOTW 28 dropped into packs, and a new SBC available with Brighton striker Evan Ferguson the subject of a healthy upgrade for Ultimate Birthday.

On top of that, EA has added two new Evolutions into Ultimate Team, both of which are specified for silver players, which means we have some huge upgrades to make in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

We have a complete guide to complete the Radioactive Precision Evolution, so you can upgrade a silver midfielder of your choice and add them to your Ultimate Team, so let's check it out!

Radioactive Precision Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Radioactive Precision Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Radioactive Precision Evolution:

Overall: Max. 74

Pace: Max. 80

Physical: Max. 82

Position: CM

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

Best players for the Radioactive Precision Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the Radioactive Precision Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Oliver Skipp, or Leon Goretzka, for example. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga - 74 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the Radioactive Precision Evolution is a rogue shout, but we believe that Rodrigo Zalazar looks like a fantastic player for this Evolution. The Uruguayan midfielder upgrades to a 90 OVR in this EVO, with some fantastic stats including, 88 pace, 84 shooting, 85 passing, 93 dribbling, and 81 defending.

Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United - 72 OVR)

Our second pick for the Radioactive Precision Evolution is Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson, who has a great 88 OVR card once put into the Evolution. The Scottish midfielder has some brilliant stats once evolved, including 84 pace, 81 shooting, 83 passing, 91 dribbling, and 85 physical, so he is great in every department.

How to complete the Radioactive Precision Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +26 OVRs!

Here's how to complete the Radioactive Precision Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +6

Passing: +5

Dribbling: +6

Defending: +4

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +9

Passing: +8

Defending: +6

Physical: +7

PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +7

Dribbling: +8

Physical: +5

Weak Foot: +5*

PlayStyle+ Intercept

Now that you have completed all of the challenges, you will have upgraded your chosen player by +26 OVRs!

