FC 24: How to complete Pundit Picks van de Ven SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has just dropped some new content into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with a new Pundit Picks SBC available now in the game mode.

Pundit Picks gives Sky Sports and DAZN pundits the opportunity to Man of the Match from a game covered by them over the weekend, with the winner being given an SBC in Ultimate Team.

This week, Micky van de Ven has been given a Pundit Picks SBC and it looks brilliant, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the SBC!

Pundit Picks van de Ven SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is available in FC 24 Ultimate Team and Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has been given his first special card of FC 24, much to the demand of many Ultimate Team players.

This rapid centre-half has been in great form this season for Spurs and has been given a Pundit Picks player item for his performance in Tottenham's 3-1 to Nottingham Forest, a game in which the Dutchman scored his first home goal for the club.

EA has given the CB an 88-rated card with some great stats including, 87 pace, 80 dribbling, 89 defending, and 90 physical.

Van de Ven also has a four-star weak foot and possesses the Power Shot PlayStyle+ and the Aerial PlayStyle+.

Now that you have seen what type of player you will be getting, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Pundit Picks Micky van de Ven SBC!

Pundit Picks van de Ven SBC Solution

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

There we have it, once you have submitted the sole squad for this SBC, you will be able to add Pundit Picks Micky van de Ven to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 70k coins.

Will you be adding this Premier League defender to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

