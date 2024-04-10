FC 24: How to complete Player Moments Scally SBC - Costs & Solutions

There is some new content in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA dropping Team of the Week 30, which has seen a change in ratings with the lowest OVR now 87!

As well as that, there is a new Squad Building Challenge available in Ultimate Team and Borussia Monchengladbach full-back Joe Scally has been given a Player Moments card.

FC 24 players can now redeem the USA full-back in Ultimate Team and we have the cheapest solutions for his SBC, so let's check it out.

Player Moments Scally SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Borussia Monchengladbach's Joe Scally being given a Player Moments item with EA celebrating his late equalising dream goal against Mainz in the 23/24 season.

The Bundesliga full-back joins a list of great players to receive a Player Moments card in FC 24 Ultimate Team and has received a huge +14 upgrade to his OVR.

Scally has been given an 88-rated Player Moments card with some unbelievable stats including, 91 pace, 86 shooting, 86 passing, 86 dribbling, 88 defending, and 85 physical, and he also possesses a five-star weak foot.

Player Moments Scally

On top of that, EA has given Scally two new PlayStyles+ and he has the Power Shot+ and the Jockey+ on his Player Moments item.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Player Moments Scally SBC!

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted both squads to this SBC, you will be able to redeem Player Moments Joe Scally and add the Monchengladbach player to your team for around 79k coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

