FC 24: How to complete Player Moments Billing SBC - Costs & Solutions

Amongst the Golazo promo frenzy, EA has been throwing a flurry of unrelated Squad Building Challenges into FC 24 Ultimate Team lately, with RTTF, POTM, and Player Moments cards giving fans a variety of content to enjoy.

Just days after Callum Hudson-Odoi dropped via a Player Moments SBC, another one has already landed, with fellow Premier League star Philip Billing becoming the next Player Moments player to be added to Ultimate Team.

With that in mind, we will be going through the cheapest solutions so you can add Player Moments Philip Billing to your Ultimate Team, so let's dive in and take a look!

Player Moments Billing SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is the latest player up for grabs after EA rewarded him with a Player Moments card.

The Danish international scored an incredible goal from 40 yards out during Bournemouth's win over Burnley in October last year, and EA has recognised this by giving him an impressive card.

Player Moments Billing

This new Player Moments card sees Billing earn a +11 OVR upgrade to an 88-rated player, and he has some great stats to match, including 85 pace, 90 shooting, 83 passing, 88 dribbling, 88 defending, and 84 physical.

On top of that, EA has also given the midfielder the Power Shot and Bruiser PlayStyles+, as well as a five-star weak-foot and four-star skill moves.

Now that you know what kind of player you are adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Player Moments Philip Billing SBC!

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Once both of the squads needed for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to redeem Player Moments Philip Billing and add the midfielder to your Ultimate Team for around 62.5K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Team 2 Out Now | How to complete Base Icon Ronaldinho SBC | TOTW 29 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | TOTS Predictions