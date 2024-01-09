Opta Predicts Men's TOTY

The experts have their say!

Team of the Year is fast approaching. As the excitement grows all FC 24 players are debating would should feature.

We have made our predictions for the men's and women's Team of the Year, but what do the data experts think?

Opta has released their Men's Team of the Year prediction, and it comes as no surprise that this is strictly based on stats, so let's look at who makes their XI!

Team of the Year voting open

The voting period for the FC 24 Team of the Year is now open. Fans will have a week to choose their TOTY and have hundreds of players to choose from.

Many players will make their decisions based on who they support, who the most meta players are in FC 24, or who they genuinely feel deserves to be a part of the TOTY based on performances.

With all that at play, it's hard to predict who will definitely be a part of the Team of the Year XI, so why not leave it up to the data experts!

Opta TOTY prediction

Data analysts have become a key part of the footballing world, and whether you like them or not, the stats never lie!

Opta has based its decisions purely on data, and it's a unique team compared to the team that everyone expects, which is refreshing to see!

The team consists of some obvious names, and also some players who have been overlooked due to their club or being lesser known than other players, so let's take a look at who features in the Opta Team of the Year prediction.

click to enlarge Credit: Opta Analysts Opta TOTY XI

Goalkeeper:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders:

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Kim Min-Jae (Bayern Munich)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan)

Midfielders:

Rodri (Manchester City)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards:

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Opta's analysis has shown that this should be the FC 24 Men's Team of the Year based on 2023's performances, and more importantly, 2023's stats.

To check out the full piece on Opta's TOTY, head to the Opta Website for an in-depth look at their prediction.

