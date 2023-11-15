The next FC 24 wonderkid REVEALED

We're already in the second month of FC 24 and the content keeps on coming for millions of players worldwide.

Season 2 of Ultimate Team continues to provide plenty of exciting packs, with TOTW 8, and Triple Threat Team 1 available now!

As for Career Mode players, many will no doubt be deep into their saves, establishing new powerhouses or rebuilding fallen giants, and although the experience doesn't get the same treatment as Ultimate Team, some regular additions can keep it enjoyable.

New players are being added to the game all the time, with emerging talents particularly of interest to Career Mode fans, and the next wonderkid could soon be arriving!

FC 24's next wonderkid

With Barcelona's Pedri claiming top spot for highest potential in FIFA 23, it is his Spanish teammate Gavi who has taken the reins this year. The question is, how long will it last?

click to enlarge Gavi FC 24

That's because a new wonderkid is likely to be added to FC 24 very soon, amid intensifying transfer speculation.

Gabriel Moscardo is making a name for himself in Brazil, where he currently plays for Corinthians. Although Brazilian teams have their official kits and badges in the game, their players are not licenced, meaning Moscardo is currently unavailable.

The recently turned 18-year-old only made his senior debut back in June and has already caught the eye of several clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, Liverpool, and Chelsea, with the latter reportedly bidding for him in the Summer.

That bid turned out to be unsuccessful, but with the January transfer window coming up, interest is not expected to go away.

Moscardo is viewed as one of the hottest prospects in South America who is representing a club which has so often been home to legends of the game, including Marcelinho and Ronaldo, so the expectations are understandably very high.

Should the midfielder move on, whether it be in January or next summer, it appears FC 24 will be getting its next big talent in the not-too-distant future.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.