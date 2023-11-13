Six FC 24 Players set for January Transfer

A month since its release, FC 24 continues to be enjoyed by millions of players around the world thanks to major Title Updates and exciting content drops.

Considering FC 24 is the home to over 19,000 fully licensed players, there will no doubt be many who have a new club next to their name come February as the Winter transfer window creeps closer.

Several big names are already the subject of speculation, including some who are popular among Ultimate Team and Career Mode fans.

With that said, we thought we’d take a look at a selection of FC 24 stars who could find themselves wearing new colours in the coming months. So, without further ado, let’s get stuck in!

FC 24 stars on the move?

The January transfer window tends to be a lot quieter compared to the Summer window, with most clubs in need of emergency reinforcements due to injuries. Regardless, it can still be very busy, and it’s no stranger to big money moves.

With several clubs looking to fill gaps and strengthen their squads for the second half of the season, January 2024 is set to be no different and could even turn out to be the most expensive yet.

The question is, who will be going where? Well, let’s take a look!

Jadon Sancho

An 87 overall made him one of the highest-rated players in FIFA 21, but things couldn't look much different for Sancho today.

Now 82 rated in FC 24, It’s safe to say things haven’t gone as planned since he made the £73 million switch from Dortmund to Manchester United over two years ago, with a lack of game-time holding him back.

Still only 23, however, there’s a lot of talent and potential to work with, and another club could reap the rewards if they take a chance on him. United are said to be open to the idea of letting Sancho go in January, with the player himself reportedly exploring options.

It’s difficult to say where the Englishman will end up considering there have been several links, but a move abroad seems most likely at this stage.

Jonathan David

Career Mode players will recognise this name straight away, with the Canadian International first emerging as an exciting talent back in the days of FIFA 19.

David hasn’t done too badly since, moving from Gent to LOSC Lille, where he has bagged 62 goals in 153 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Despite his recent success, however, David has so far been unable to reach the 88 Potential he was rewarded with in FIFA 20, and now he could be set for another transfer.

That’s because Italian giants AC Milan are interested in buying the forward in a cut-price deal after he fell out of favour in recent weeks, according to reports. Similarly to Sancho, David is still young, so if a club like Milan can secure him for a cheap sum, it could turn out to be fantastic business.

Martin Zubimendi

Currently one of the most talked about midfielders in La Liga and a great option for Career Mode saves, Zubimendi could soon be switching San Sebastien for north London.

A Spanish midfielder with decent passing, defensive, and composure stats in FC 24, it’s no surprise to hear that Mikel Arteta is a fan!

Zubimendi has been linked with Arsenal for the last couple of transfer windows now, and with Thomas Partey set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, it may be a link which eventually comes to fruition.

Miguel Gutierrez

Just like Jonathan David, we’ll be pretty shocked if the Career Mode players out there aren’t familiar with Gutierrez, considering he’s one of the best young full-backs in FC 24!

In fact, his overall rating of 76 probably doesn’t justify just how good he’s been for Girona, who currently find themselves top of La Liga.

His impressive contribution has again caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal as they look to add further depth to their backline. Possessing great talent and potential, he’d certainly be an exciting addition to the English top flight.

Kalvin Phillips

Another big money move which just hasn’t worked out. Phillips joined Manchester City from Leeds last year for around £45 million but has failed to stamp down a regular place in Pep Guardiola’s side, making just 29 appearances since his arrival.

Injuries haven’t helped Phillips along the way, but it seems like his time with the treble winners will soon be coming to an end.

Phillips' recent struggles are reflected in his FC 24 rating, which has gone from 81 down to 78 since FIFA 22.

As it stands, Juventus look like a strong contender for his signature, amid reports they’ve turned their attention to the 27-year-old following Thomas Partey’s injury setback.

Ivan Toney

He may not be available in FC 24 at the moment, but Toney will be back in the game soon, quite literally.

The Brentford striker was banned from all football-related activities for eight months back in May this year for breaching betting rules, meaning he can resume as normal from mid-January.

His return is set to be an eventful one, however, with Arsenal and Chelsea both showing strong interest as they look to bolster their firepower.

Although he has never been one of the highest-rated players in previous FIFA’s, Toney’s stats are still impressive and include 90 Jumping, 92 Penalties, and 83 Finishing, making him one of the most lethal in front of goal.

It will be interesting to see if his rating is any different when he returns to FC 24!

