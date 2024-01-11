FC 24 Reaches Massive Landmark Despite Negative Reviews

A good way to start the new year!

It's expected to be another big year for EA, with the popular TOTY promo on its way to Ultimate Team and FC 25 set to arrive in September.

2023 was full of highs and lows for Electronic Arts and the EA FC community, with the concluding FIFA partnership symbolising the start of an exciting new chapter, although that excitement along with the high expectations that came with FC 24's arrival turned out to be rather short-lived.

A disappointing launch saw several gameplay issues and a lack of major changes dampen the experience for many, resulting in some players ditching the game altogether just days after its release. To EA's credit, however, they've managed to turn things around in impressive fashion, and it's starting to pay off.

FC 24 named best-selling UK game

After reading that final paragraph, the above words are probably the last thing you expected to see, but here we are!

Despite numerous bugs, glitches, and a mass of negative reviews following its launch nearly four months ago, FC 24 is finally in a good place thanks to recent Title Updates and a successful Christmas, finishing top in the UK physical sales charts.

In fact, it turns out that Christmas wasn't the only time which saw FC 24 enjoy sales chart success, as the Digital Entertainment and Retail Association revealed it sold 2.25 million copies in the UK last year, making it the best-selling video game in the past twelve months.

That figure is slightly below FIFA 23, which sold 2.39 million copies in 2022, but it was released close to the Men's Winter World Cup, which is likely to have contributed to sales.

After a challenging year, this news will no doubt provide a significant boost for EA, although there remains plenty of work to be done if they are to maintain FC 24's progress.

Whilst it's been great to see the game move in the right direction in recent months, EA remains under pressure due to a lack of content in Ultimate Team lately. The amount of content EA has been releasing since the start of the new year has plummeted significantly, and fans who were beginning to enjoy the FC 24 experience are starting to turn once again.

Thankfully, TOTY is just around the corner, and it couldn't come at a better time as the stream of content begins to slow down.

