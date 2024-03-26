FC 24: How to complete Ligue 1 POTM Lees-Melou SBC - Costs & Solutions

An insane POTM card!

26 Mar 2024 6:17 PM +00:00

The end of the month is upon us, meaning one thing for FC 24 Ultimate Team players as a new Player of the Month has been released into the game!

Ligue 1's POTM is here, and the winner of the award is French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou who plays for Stade Brestois.

He has been given an insanely boosted card thanks to winning the award and we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add Ligue 1 POTM Lees-Melou to your Ultimate Team, so let's check it out!

Ligue 1 POTM Lees-Melou SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou being rewarded with the Player of the Month award for his performances in March.

Despite not being the most attack-minded player, Lees-Melou has been putting in great performances for his side this season, and in March, he was the player of the match in a win against Le Havre, and a loss against RC Lens, whilst also putting in a 7.5 rating against Lille in a 1-1 draw.

Lees-Melou also managed to score the only goal in the win against Le Havre, and for that, he has been given an insane upgrade in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 2 Ligue 1 POTM Lees-Melou

The Frenchman has been given a huge +12 upgrade to his OVR with this Ligue 1 POTM card and is now an 88-rated player with insane stats including, 86 pace, 83 shooting, 89 passing, 88 dribbling, 84 defending, and 88 physical.

On top of that, Lees-Melou has been given the Press Proven PlayStyle+ and the Relentless PlayStyle+ and possesses four-star skills and a four-star weak foot.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Ligue 1 POTM Lees-Melou SBC!

Ligue 1 POTM Lees-Melou SBC Solution

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

86 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Ligue 1 POTM Lees-Melou SBC Solution

Once this squad has been submitted, you will be able to redeem Ligue 1 POTM Lees-Melou and add the player to your Ultimate Team for the bargain price of around 15k coins!

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Promo Up Next in Ultimate Team | TOTW 27 is Here | Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.