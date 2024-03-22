FC 24: How to complete TOTY Icon Ribery SBC - Costs & Solutions

A sick card available!

Ultimate Birthday Team 2 is out now as EA celebrates the 15th birthday of their beloved Ultimate Team game mode, with some insane players in packs, as well as some cool SBCs, and two new Evolutions, EA has not held back during this promo!

There is a new SBC out now in Ultimate Team, as a player returns from a previous promo with TOTY Icon Franck Ribery being made available to all FC 24 Ultimate players.

We have the cheapest solutions so you can complete this mega SBC, and add TOTY Icon Franck Ribery to your Ultimate Team, so let's check it out.

TOTY Icon Ribery SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with TOTY Icon Franck Ribery now available for all players to add to their team.

Ribery featured in the incredible Team of the Year promo, and for those who missed out on the Frenchman then, you now have a chance to add him to your Ultimate Team with this SBC.

His card is incredible, with a 92 OVR, 92 pace, 90 shooting, 90 passing, and 92 dribbling, as his standout stats.

click to enlarge + 16 TOTY Icon Ribery

The winger also has five-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot, as well as the Technical PS+, and the Finesse Shot PS+.

This is an expensive SBC, so you will have to do some grinding to afford Ribery, however, if you are willing to do so then here are the cheapest solutions for the TOTY Icon Ribery SBC.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 On a Loan

Reward:

TOTY Icon Loan Ribery (5 Matches)

The Bavarians

Requirements:

FC Bayern Munchen Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 The Bavarians

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 League Finesse

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 League Legend

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Les Bleus

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 Les Bleus

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 Top-notch

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

click to enlarge + 16 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

Once all of the squads for this SBC have been submitted you will be able to add TOTY Icon Franck Ribery to your Ultimate Team for around 1.8 million coins!

Will you be completing the TOTY Icon Ribery SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

