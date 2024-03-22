FC 24: How to complete TOTY Icon Ribery SBC - Costs & Solutions

Ultimate Birthday Team 2 is out now as EA celebrates the 15th birthday of their beloved Ultimate Team game mode, with some insane players in packs, as well as some cool SBCs, and two new Evolutions, EA has not held back during this promo!
There is a new SBC out now in Ultimate Team, as a player returns from a previous promo with TOTY Icon Franck Ribery being made available to all FC 24 Ultimate players.
We have the cheapest solutions so you can complete this mega SBC, and add TOTY Icon Franck Ribery to your Ultimate Team, so let's check it out.
TOTY Icon Ribery SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has just dropped a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with TOTY Icon Franck Ribery now available for all players to add to their team.
Ribery featured in the incredible Team of the Year promo, and for those who missed out on the Frenchman then, you now have a chance to add him to your Ultimate Team with this SBC.
His card is incredible, with a 92 OVR, 92 pace, 90 shooting, 90 passing, and 92 dribbling, as his standout stats.
The winger also has five-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot, as well as the Technical PS+, and the Finesse Shot PS+.
This is an expensive SBC, so you will have to do some grinding to afford Ribery, however, if you are willing to do so then here are the cheapest solutions for the TOTY Icon Ribery SBC.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- TOTY Icon Loan Ribery (5 Matches)
The Bavarians
Requirements:
- FC Bayern Munchen Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Les Bleus
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Gold Players Pack
Once all of the squads for this SBC have been submitted you will be able to add TOTY Icon Franck Ribery to your Ultimate Team for around 1.8 million coins!
Will you be completing the TOTY Icon Ribery SBC? Let us know in the comments below!
FC 25: Everything you need to know | TOTW 27 is Here | Ultimate Birthday Team 1 | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs
For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.