FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Hagi Icon SBC - Costs & Solutions

What an insane card!

24 Mar 2024 11:38 PM +00:00

Ultimate Birthday Team 2 is out now and EA has added a bunch of insane players into packs, including the likes of Pele, Mohamed Salah, and Hristo Stoichkov, plus many more, giving FC 24 Ultimate Team players lots to be excited about. Here we have the Ultimate Birthday Hagi Icon SBC.

On top of that, EA has added a new SBC into the game mode, and it is a huge one, as the Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi has been given an Ultimate Birthday Icon item.

We have the cheapest solutions for this SBC so you can add the Romanian midfielder to your Ultimate Team, giving your midfield a massive boost!

Ultimate Birthday Hagi Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team alongside Ultimate Birthday Team 2, and Romanian midfielder, Gheorghe Hagi, has been given an Ultimate Birthday card.

Joining the likes of Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden in the promo, Hagi has been given some massive upgrades and looks like one of the best midfielders in the game.

Hagi is now 91-rated with incredible stats to match, including 97 FK accuracy, 94 shot power, 93 long shots, 93 short passing, 92 penalties, and dribbling 92.

The Romanian attacking midfielder has also been given a Five-Star Weak Foot and Skills, and some fantastic PlayStyles+ including Finesse Shot and Dead Ball.

This is a mega SBC and understandably so, with Hagi now looking like one of the best CAMs in FC 24 Ultimate Team, so if you want to add the Romanian midfielder to your Ultimate Team, here are the cheapest solutions to complete the SBC.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Bronze Players

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Silver Players

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 81

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC On a Loan

Reward:

5-match loan Hagi

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: FC Barcelona OR FC Barcelona

Min. Team Rating: 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC Barcelona

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Los Blancos

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: Real Madrid OR Real Madrid CF

Min. Team Rating: 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC Los Blancos

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: LALIGA EA SPORTS

Min. Team Rating: 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC League Finesse

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Notch

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC Top Notch

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once all of the squads needed for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to redeem Ultimate Birthday Hagi and add her to your Ultimate Team for around 500k coins.

Will you be completing this incredible SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

