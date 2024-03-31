FC 24: How to complete Pundit Pick Miguel Gutiérrez SBC - Costs & Solutions

A solid option for the LB position.

Let us explore the steps to finish the Pundit Pick Miguel Gutiérrez SBC dedicated to the Spanish footballer of Girona in the latest FC 24 special version of Pundit Picks, the “Choice of Experts”, chosen by Dazn for his performance during Girona and Betis.

This season, we will aim to provide you with details on all SBCs, including the requirements, rewards, and potential solutions.

This objective is fairly easy to complete, so stay with us and find out what you need to do in order to get the Pundit Pick Miguel Gutiérrez card.

Pundit Pick Miguel Gutiérrez SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped the Pundit Pick SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Spanish player Miguel Gutiérrez being included. .

Miguel Gutiérrez displayed a solid outing in Girona’s 3-2 victory over Betis in La Liga.

Gutiérrez has been given an 88-rated Pundit Pick card with some great stats to match, including 94 acceleration, 93 jumping, 92 crossing, 92 stamina, and 91 short passing.

Furthermore, the left-back possesses two PlayStyles+, specifically Whipped Pass and Quick Step. With this information about the player you are about to add to your Ultimate Team, it is time to explore the most cost-effective solutions to finish the Pundit Pick Miguel Gutiérrez SBC.

Miguel Gutiérrez

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player LaLiga

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge Gutiérrez SBC

Reward:

Pundit Pick Miguel Gutiérrez 88 OVR card

After successfully submitting the necessary squad for this SBC, you can acquire Pundit Pick Miguel Gutiérrez for your Ultimate Team at an approximate cost of 30K coins.

