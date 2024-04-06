FC 24: How to complete Golazo Icon Essien SBC - Costs & Solutions

The Golazo promotion has dominated FC 24 Ultimate Team, and will be extended for an additional week, featuring Golazo Team 2 in packs! The latest is the Golazo Icon Essien SBC.

Amidst the excitement of this promotion, numerous content has been introduced to Ultimate Team, and a new SBC has been released showcasing a Ghanaian Icon!

Let's explore the most cost-effective solutions together so you can finish the Golazo Icon Michael Essien SBC, and include the Ghanaian legend in your Ultimate Team!

Golazo Icon Essien SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has recently released a fresh SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring the addition of legendary midfielder Michael Essien as a Golazo Icon player item. The renowned Ghanaian had an exceptional career in both France and England, particularly shining during his time at Chelsea.

This latest Golazo item elevates Essien’s rating to an impressive 91 OVR, accompanied by remarkable statistics such as 99 volleys, 99 long shots, 96 short passing, 94 interceptions, 94 stamina, and 92 long shots.

Additionally, the midfielder boasts a weak foot rating of four stars along with skill moves of four stars. Moreover, the player possesses two PlayStyles+, namely Jockey+ and Power Shot+. Now that you are aware of the player's attributes, let's explore the most cost-effective solutions for completing the Golazo Icon Michael Essien SBC in your Ultimate Team.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC On a Loan

Reward:

5-Match Loan version of Golazo Icon Michael Essien

League Finesse

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Min. 1 Player Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC League Finesse

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

The Blues

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Chelsea

Min. 1 Player Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC The Blues

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Premier League

Min. 1 Player Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC League Legend

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Notch

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Top Notch

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After submitting all the required squads for this SBC, you will have the opportunity to include Golazo Icon Michael Essien in your Ultimate Team by spending approximately 850K coins.

Are you planning on finishing this Golazo Icon Essien SBC? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section!

