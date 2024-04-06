FC 24: How to complete Golazo Icon Essien SBC - Costs & Solutions

The Golazo promotion has dominated FC 24 Ultimate Team, and will be extended for an additional week, featuring Golazo Team 2 in packs! The latest is the Golazo Icon Essien SBC.
Amidst the excitement of this promotion, numerous content has been introduced to Ultimate Team, and a new SBC has been released showcasing a Ghanaian Icon!
Let's explore the most cost-effective solutions together so you can finish the Golazo Icon Michael Essien SBC, and include the Ghanaian legend in your Ultimate Team!
Golazo Icon Essien SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has recently released a fresh SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring the addition of legendary midfielder Michael Essien as a Golazo Icon player item. The renowned Ghanaian had an exceptional career in both France and England, particularly shining during his time at Chelsea.
This latest Golazo item elevates Essien’s rating to an impressive 91 OVR, accompanied by remarkable statistics such as 99 volleys, 99 long shots, 96 short passing, 94 interceptions, 94 stamina, and 92 long shots.
Additionally, the midfielder boasts a weak foot rating of four stars along with skill moves of four stars. Moreover, the player possesses two PlayStyles+, namely Jockey+ and Power Shot+. Now that you are aware of the player's attributes, let's explore the most cost-effective solutions for completing the Golazo Icon Michael Essien SBC in your Ultimate Team.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-Match Loan version of Golazo Icon Michael Essien
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
The Blues
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Chelsea
- Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Premier League
- Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Top Notch
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Team of the Week
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
After submitting all the required squads for this SBC, you will have the opportunity to include Golazo Icon Michael Essien in your Ultimate Team by spending approximately 850K coins.
Are you planning on finishing this Golazo Icon Essien SBC? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section!
