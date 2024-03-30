FC 24: How to complete Golazo Hero Marquez SBC - Costs & Solutions

Another incredible card!

30 Mar 2024 9:18 PM +00:00

With the conclusion of Ultimate Birthday, the Golazo promo has now arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, honoring the memorable moments of legendary football players.

Introducing the Golazo Hero Marquez SBC, EA has included a special Golazo item for former Mexican defensive midfielder Rafael Marquez in Ultimate Team.

Below, we will provide the most cost-effective solutions for completing the Golazo Hero Marquez SBC and adding him to your Ultimate Team roster.

Golazo Hero Marquez SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped the first Golazo SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with former Mexican international Rafael Marquez being included as a Golazo player.

One of the best Mexican footballers of all time, Rafael Marquez played over 140 games for his national team.

Marquez has been given a 90-rated Golazo Hero card with some great stats to match, including 99 shot power, 99 long shots, 93 sliding tackle, 93 defensive awareness, and 93 reactions.

On top of that, the defensive midfielder also has two PlayStyles+, which include Dead Ball and Finesse.

Now that you know what type of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Golazo Marquez SBC.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: FC Barcelona OR FC Barcelona

Min. Team Rating: 85

Squad:

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: LALIGA EA SPORTS

Min. Team Rating: 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 La Liga

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Golazo Hero Rafael Marquez to your Ultimate Team for around 307K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Team 1 Out Now | How to complete La Liga POTM Vinicius Jr SBC | TOTW 28 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.