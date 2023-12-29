FC 24: High Visibility Evolutions Guide

Give your CM a boost!

EA has dropped the final promo of the year into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Winter Wildcards Team 3 out now!

Each promo drop sees a bunch of new content dropped into Ultimate Team, and we have been given new SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions with the latest Winter Wildcards release.

Talking of Evolutions, there is a new one to complete in the game, and we have the complete guide to the High Visibility Evolution right here, so let's take a look!

High Visibility Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the High Visibility Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CM in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the High Visibility Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Vision: Max. 78

Pace: Max. 84

Physical: Max. 85

Position: CM

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

Best players for High Visibility Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the High Visibility Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Bernardo Silva, or Pedri, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Adrien Tameze (Torino - 83 OVR)

The High Visibility Evolution isn't the greatest Evolution using a player from scratch and is likely going to be used to boost an already evolved card. That being said, TOTW Tameze is the best option from scratch, and his inform card increases to an 85 OVR with 85 pace, 82 passing, 87 dribbling, 83 defending, and 88 physical. The Frenchman can also play at CB!

Declan Rice (Arsenal - 85 OVR)

Another player that works well for the High Visibility Evolution is Arsenal's central defensive midfielder Declan Rice. Once evolved, the England international increased to an 87-rated player with his standout stats being, 79 passing, 80 dribbling, 83 defending, and 86 physical. He can alternatively be used in the Keeping Balance Evolution.

Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich - 83 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the High Visibility Evolution is Bayern Munich CDM Konrad Laimer. The Austrian is a pacey option with great all-round stats, and he also has the Block PlayStyle+. Once evolved, Laimer increases to an 85 OVR card, with 82 pace, 82 passing, 81 dribbling, 81 defending, and 82 physical, so he can do it all in the defensive midfield role.

How to complete the High Visibility Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by two OVRs.

Here's how to complete the High Visibility Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 1 Clean Sheet in a Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +3

Crossing: +3

Long Passing: +4

Curve: +4

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Dribbling: +3

Physical: +3

Vision: +7

Short Passing: +5

PlayStyle: Long Ball Pass

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the High Visibility Evolution, and upgraded your player by two OVRs!

