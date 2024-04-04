Golazo Team 2 Leaks Include Brazilian Legends

The Golazo promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Icons and Heroes taking the limelight over the past week, and that is set to continue with Golazo Team 2 expected to drop tomorrow night!

This campaign contains only the best players in Ultimate Team, and only features former superstars of the game, with ex-players taking the spotlight.

Golazo Team 2 looks set to be another fantastic release, and we have some leaks to show you, on who is set to feature in packs in Ultimate Team in the coming days.

Golazo Team 2 leaks

EA is set to release the second team for the Golazo promo on Friday, 5 April at 6 pm BST, replacing Team 1 of the promo which featured the likes of Johan Cruyff, and Birgit Prinz.

These Golazo players have been a huge hit with Ultimate Team players, with Icons and Heroes the protagonists of this promo, leaving current players out of the mix.

That being said, we have seen some great players thrown into packs, SBCs, and Objectives over the past week, and more are set to follow in the coming days when Golazo Team 2 releases.

Credit: AsyFutTrader, Fut_scoreboard, WetDesignFUT Golazo Icon Puskas Leak

Leaks have spread throughout the Ultimate Team community on who is rumoured to feature in Golazo Team 2, and we have compiled a list of all the players you might see in packs tomorrow night, so without further ado, let's take a look at the Golazo Team 2 leaked players!

Here are all the players leaked to feature in Golazo Team 2:

Ferenc Puskas

Roberto Carlos

Kaka

Jairzinho

Eric Cantona

Gary Lineker

Nemanja Vidic

Marcel Desailly

Frank Lampard

Tomas Rosicky

There are still more players expected to be included in the Golazo Team 2 release, but as first impressions go, this release could be spectacular!

Which of these amazing Golazo players would you like to pack? Let us know in the comments below!

