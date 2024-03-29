FC 24: Golazo Promo Players LEAKED Ahead of Release

This looks good!

Ultimate Birthday comes to an end tonight, with the 15th birthday party for the Ultimate Team game mode taking over for the past two weeks, which means there will be a new promo hitting Ultimate Team.

Now that the lights are on and the dancefloor has cleared, it's time to prepare for a new promo, and next up in Ultimate Team is Golazo!

Translating to 'Great Goal', this promo is going to include some insane players, and leaks shared via social media have given us some players to expect in packs tonight, along with the types of players who are set to feature, so let's check them out.

Golazo Promo Players Leaked

The Golazo promo is set to hit FC 24 Ultimate Team tonight, dropping on 29 March at 6 pm GMT.

Golazo is the first of its kind in FC 24, as the only players included in the promo are rumoured to be Heroes and Icons, meaning the power curve is set to increase once more with no current players available in the promo!

EA has a huge list of both Heroes and Icons in Ultimate Team to choose from, however, various leaks suggest that there will be some extremely high-rated players included in Golazo, which is exactly what fans want to hear.

With that being said, let's take a look at all of the players leaked to feature in the Golazo promo, heading to Ultimate Team packs tonight.

Leaked Golazo promo players:

Johan Cruyff

Bobby Charlton

Cafu

Enzo Francescoli

Dimitar Berbatov

Rafael Marquez

Jay-Jay Okocha

David Ginola

Xabi Alonso

Ashley Cole

Birgit Prinz

Jurgen Kohler

Clint Dempsey

Leaks also suggest that Saeed Al Owairan and Robin van Persie will be coming as Golazo SBCs, although it remains to be seen if they both drop tonight or separately in the coming days.

Who would you like to pack from the Golazo promo? Let us know in the comments below!

