Barcelona Legend Rumoured to Headline Golazo Promo

What a player!

26 Mar 2024 11:55 AM +00:00

Ultimate Birthday is in full swing in FC 24 Ultimate Team, but as we reach the end of the promo, another is set to take it's place, with Golazo rumoured to be next in line in the FC 24 game mode!

As promos continue to be released into Ultimate Team, each week the players featured get better, with higher OVR ratings and insane stats continuing to push the power curve higher, and the latest leaks prove that the headline star will be huge!

We will give you the information on what to expect from the Golazo promo, including the Barcelona legend rumoured to headline the promo, so let's check it out!

Barcelona legend set to headline Golazo promo

Golazo is the name of the next promo set to hit FC 24 Ultimate Team, replacing Ultimate Birthday which EA has spent celebrating the 15th birthday of their beloved Ultimate Team game mode.

Its replacement is expected to be the first of its kind in FC 24, featuring only Heroes and Icons, which means the players available are going to be the best of the best!

According to leaks, the headline star is set to be Barcelona and Ajax legend, Johan Cruyff, whose football philosophies changed the world of football as we know it!

click to enlarge Credit: AsyFutTrader, Fut_scoreboard, WetDesign Golazo Cruyff Leak

The Dutchman has already featured in a promo this season, with EA giving him an insane 95-rated Thunderstruck Icon card, and his Golazo item will likely be bigger and better!

Following suit with previous promos, Cruyff could be either a 96 or 97 OVR player, and his stats will be insane, with his pace, shooting, passing and dribbling all well over 90!

One thing we do know, is this card will be highly sought after, and every player on Ultimate Team will be desperate to add this Dutch Icon to their team!

Who else do you want to see in the Golazo promo? Let us know in the comments below!

