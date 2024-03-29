FC 24: How to complete Golazo Icon Van Persie Objective

An insanely lethal striker!

The Ultimate Birthday celebrations are now over, and all focus has turned towards the Golazo promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team as EA recognises some of the most iconic goals scored by footballing legends.

As the latest promo gets up and running, a new Golazo Icon player has been added to Ultimate Team via Objectives, with former Dutch striker Robin van Persie receiving a special Golazo item.

In this article, we will walk you through the Objectives for Golazo Icon van Persie, so you can add him to your Ultimate Team for FREE and bolster the attack!

Golazo Icon Van Persie Objectives Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new set of Golazo Objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Robin van Persie being included as the group reward.

Van Persie scored plenty of amazing goals throughout his career, but his incredible leaping header from the edge of the box against Spain during the 2014 World Cup was one of the standouts, so it's perhaps no surprise to see EA reward him with an impressive card.

click to enlarge + 3 Golazo Icon Van Persie

The Objectives version of Golazo Icon van Persie is 89-rated and comes with some great stats to match, including 86 pace, 92 shooting, 85 passing, and 89 dribbling.

Additionally, the former Netherlands international has two PlayStyles+, which are Finesse Shot and Technical.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at each of the Objectives for Golazo Icon Robin van Persie!

Emerging Talent

Requirements:

Score 4 goals with a Power Shot in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

click to enlarge + 3 Emerging Talent

Legendary Striker

Requirements:

Score 5 volleys in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Golden Boot

Requirements:

Score 6 goals with a Finesse Shot using a player from the Premier League in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Winner's Mentality

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from the Netherlands in your Starting 11.

Reward:

83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

English Champion

Requirements:

Play 11 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from the Premier League in your Starting 11.

Reward:

80+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Flying Dutchman

Requirements:

Score 1 header in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

83+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

click to enlarge + 3 Flying Dutchman

Once you have completed all six stages of this Objective, you will have a store full of insane packs, as well as a Golazo Icon van Persie card to add to your Ultimate Team.

Will you be completing this Objective? Let us know in the comments below!

