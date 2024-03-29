FC 24: How to complete Golazo Hero Al-Owairan SBC - Costs & Solutions

What a card!

With Ultimate Birthday now over, it's time to welcome the Golazo promo to FC 24 Ultimate Team, which celebrates some of the most iconic goals scored by football's greatest stars.

As the new promo gets up and running, EA has added a Golazo player into Ultimate Team via SBC, with former Saudi Arabian winger Saeed Al-Owairan receiving a special Golazo item.

Below, we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Golazo Hero Al-Owairan SBC so you can add him to your Ultimate Team.

Golazo Hero Al-Owairan SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped the first Golazo SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with former Saudi Arabian international Saeed Al-Owairan being included as a Golazo player.

Renowned for his goal against Belgium in the 1994 World Cup following an incredible 70-yard solo run, Al-Owairan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Asian footballers of all time.

click to enlarge + 7 Golazo Hero Al-Owairan

Having scored one of the best goals ever witnessed during a World Cup, it's no wonder Al-Owairan has been given a 90-rated Golazo Hero card with some great stats to match, including 95 pace, 87 shooting, 86 passing, 91 dribbling, and 81 physical.

On top of that, the winger also has two PlayStyles+, which include Finesse Shot and Rapid.

Now that you know what type of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Golazo Al-Owairan SBC.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Top Form

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Golazo Hero Al-Owairan to your Ultimate Team for around 604K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

