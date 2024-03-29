FC 24: How to complete Golazo Hero Peter Crouch Objective

Earn a FREE Golazo Hero and a plethora of packs!

The Golazo promo has arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it introduced some great cards, a new evolution, and a new set of objectives. These objectives offer a plethora of rewards, even giving players a chance to earn a Golazo Hero Peter Crouch for free.

Golazo Hero Peter Crouch has some astonishing attributes and is one of the few players you can use in the new Heroic Chronicles Evolution. Furthermore, the Golazo Extravaganza Cup Objectives also offer players a chance to earn plenty of packs.

So with that said, let's find out how to complete the Golazo Extravaganza Cup Objectives.

Golazo Extravaganza Cup Objectives Guide

As mentioned above, there is a new objective in FC 24 Ultimate Team inspired by the Golazo promo, which introduced some fantastic players. You can earn one of those players by completing the Golazo Extravaganza Cup Objectives.

That player is none other than the legendary English striker, Peter Crouch. His card has some very interesting attributes such as 88 pace, 92 shooting, 85 passing, 87 dribbling, and 87 physical.

On top of that, Crouch also comes with the Power Header and Acrobatic PlayStyles+.

Without further ado, let's take a look at what you need to do to complete the Golazo Extravaganza Cup Objectives, and get your hands on that Golazo Hero Peter Crouch.

Score 10

Requirements:

Score 10 goals in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup.

Reward:

Golazo Hero Peter Crouch

Bullseye

Requirements:

Score 8 goals with a Finesse Shot in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup.

Reward:

84+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Long Shot Master

Requirements:

Score 6 goals from Outside the Box in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup.

Reward:

84+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Brilliant Strike

Requirements:

Score 4 Volleys in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup.

Reward:

81+ X11 Rare Gold Players Pack

Air Sovereignty

Requirements:

Score 3 Headers in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup.

Reward:

85+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Play 10

Requirements:

Play 10 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup.

Reward:

84+ X4 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Win 8

Requirements:

Win 8 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Golazo Extravaganza Cup.

Reward:

82+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

When you complete all seven of the challenges for this objective, you will earn an 87+ X4 player pack, as well as all the other rewards mentioned above.

